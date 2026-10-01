The Cooper Companies (NASDAQ: COO) Scrutinized Over U.S. Channel Inventory Reductions Driving Stock Sharply Lower -- HBSS

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 10, 2026, investors in The Cooper Companies, Inc.saw the price of their shares trade down $9.31 (-14.6%) after the company reported Q3 2026 financial results that included revelations of its U.S. channel inventory destocking along with other negative surprises. The stock's move lower wiped out over $1.7 billion of the company's market capitalization.

The revelations have prompted national shareholders rights firm Hagens Berman to open an investigation into whether The Cooper Companies was sufficiently transparent beforehand about its sales practices and, if not, whether it may have violated the securities laws.

The firm encourages Cooper investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now. Persons with knowledge who may be able to assist the investigation are invited to contact the firm's attorneys.

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Firm Telephone: 844-916-0895

The Cooper Companies (COO) Investigation

Cooper is a global medical device company with two reporting segments. The largest – CooperVision - manufactures and markets hydrogel lens products for contact lens wearers and accounted for roughly 67% of Cooper's total consolidated sales in fiscal 2025.

The investigation is focused on the propriety of Cooper's statements about the mechanics contributing to CooperVision's revenue growth and its sustainability.

During Cooper's June 4, 2026 Q2 2026 earnings call, management emphasized CooperVision's“solid quarter, with revenues increasing 8%, or 4% organically” and guided for CooperVision full year organic revenue growth of 3.5% to 4.5%, emphasizing that“[f]or CooperVision [...] [o]utside of Asia Pac, demand remains solid for premium products, including daily silicone hydrogel lenses as well as torics and multifocals.”

The next day, the price of Cooper shares traded almost 8% higher.

Investors received some troubling news on September 9, 2026, when the company reported its Q3 2026 financial results. In particular, Cooper's management revealed“our legacy hydrogels were down double-digit across the board[,]”“the results in the Americas reflected CooperVision's US channel inventory reductions[,]” and“[w]e expect CooperVision revenue of $692 million to $706 million down 2% to flat organically.”

In response to an analyst's question during the earnings call about whether the entirety of the reduced guide for CooperVision revenue was inventory-related, CEO Albert White III said,“it's all destock [...] [m]eaning the entire reason for the reduction in the revenue guidance for CooperVision was tied to just channel inventory.”

Another analyst expressed concern, asking“why are they destocking [...] [d]id you guys have too much inventory in the channel from past efforts to kind of prop up numbers?”

The market did not take kindly to the developments and sent the price of Coopers shares down over 14% the next day to close at a 52-week low of $54.17, with several analysts reportedly downgrading their ratings and price targets.

If you invested in Cooper and have substantial losses, or have knowledge that will assist the firm's investigation, submit your losses now ))

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Cooper should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ....

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome in any future case.

Contact: Hagens Berman, Reed Kathrein, 715 Hearst Avenue, Suite 300, Berkeley, CA 94710, 844-916-0895, ...

“We're focused on whether Cooper was sufficiently transparent to investors about its CooperVision sales strategies,” said