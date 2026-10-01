Puremaxx Filtration Solutions Joins Brookaire Air Filters, Uniting Two Veteran-Founded HVAC Filtration Companies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Puremaxx Filtration Solutions has joined Brookaire Air Filters, expanding capabilities while keeping the same trusted team and service.

FAIR LAWN, N.J., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Puremaxx Filtration Solutions Joins Brookaire Air Filters

Puremaxx Filtration Solutions, a Knoxville, Tennessee-based air filtration company, has merged with Brookaire Air Filters and is now a Brookaire company. The combination unites two family-built, veteran-founded filtration businesses and gives Puremaxx customers access to expanded products, technology and manufacturing capacity, without changing the people, service, or ordering process they rely on today.

“This is an amazing blend of similar cultures, combined talents and capabilities that will maintain what got us here while continuing to innovate for the future,” said David Mornan, CEO of Brookaire Corporation.

Both companies were founded by military veterans, and both grew from HVAC into filtration. Puremaxx traces its origin to 1927, when Agenor“AC” Rochat started AC Rochat Co., a Knoxville HVAC business. John S. Rochat joined the family operation in 1940 and founded Rochat Heating and Air Conditioning in 1964. In the 1990s, the company sold its HVAC service business to focus on filtration, launching a dedicated filter division in 1998. Doug H. Rochat became owner in 2005, and in 2019 Chuck Kennedy took ownership and renamed the company Puremaxx Filtration Solutions.

Brookaire was founded in New Jersey in 1974 by John Mornan Sr. as an air filter distributor and has grown into a third-generation, family-operated manufacturer and distributor of commercial HVAC filtration products. The families behind the two companies have known each other for generations, and Puremaxx and Brookaire have worked closely together since 2019.

Joining Brookaire gives Puremaxx customers access to in-house manufacturing of custom and standard ring panels, custom-size filter manufacturing with 48-hour turnaround, a broader range of filter and belt offerings over time, and Brookaire's technology, systems and wider geographic coverage, all backed by Brookaire's brand promise: We deliver uptime. Not just filters.

Puremaxx will keep its name, Knoxville location, team, ownership and management. Pricing, contracts, ordering and payments remain unchanged.

“I believe our customers will reap the benefits as we begin to merge the top innovations of both companies into one!” said Chuck Kennedy, Managing Director of Puremaxx Filtration Solutions.

About Brookaire Air Filters

Brookaire Corporation, headquartered in Fair Lawn, New Jersey, is a third-generation, family-owned business that manufactures and distributes commercial and industrial HVAC filtration products. Brookaire supports HVAC contractors, facility management teams, schools, healthcare facilities, pharmaceutical manufacturers, data centers, and commercial buildings with reliable products, responsive service, logistics support, and custom-size filter manufacturing designed to help customers keep operations moving.

About Puremaxx

Puremaxx Filtration Solutions, a Brookaire company based in Knoxville, Tennessee, is a specialized air filter supply partner to HVAC and mechanical contractors and facility management teams. Combining the capabilities of a manufacturer with the flexibility of a distributor, Puremaxx manufactures custom-size pleated filters in-house across three facilities totaling 110,000+ square feet, and provides jobsite delivery, job sorting and kitting, and V-belt sales.

Customer Questions

Puremaxx customers should continue working with their current Puremaxx representative for orders, service, and questions, or call Puremaxx at (865) 525-8697. Learn more at puremaxxfiltration.com and brookaire.com.

Media Contact

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