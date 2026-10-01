Pompa Program By Dr Pompa Reached 4.9 Out Of 5 Stars On Trustpilot

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pompa Program's Trustpilot rating climbs to 4.9 out of 5 stars as the wellness coaching program approaches 1,400 customer reviews.

Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The new rating represents an increase from the 4.7-star average reported earlier this year, when Pompa Program surpassed 1,300 Trustpilot ratings. Today, its Trustpilot profile shows 1,385 reviews and a 4.9 rating, with 91% of reviewers awarding the program five stars.

For Dr. Pompa and the team behind the program, the increase reflects the experiences being shared by participants as they work through a structured approach combining one-on-one health coaching, education, nutritional strategies and individualized protocols.

“Seeing the rating reach 4.9 means a lot because these reviews come from people who have actually experienced the program,” said Dr. Daniel Pompa.“Our goal has always been to give people the education, structure and support they need to take a different approach to their health, and the feedback we're receiving shows how meaningful that support can be.”







Pompa Program

Client Experiences Continue To Drive Growth

At the center of Pompa Program is its one-on-one coaching model. Participants work with health coaches through regular sessions while following educational modules and protocols designed around their individual situations.

Recent Trustpilot feedback frequently highlights the program's coaches, along with participants' experiences involving energy, overall well-being and persistent health concerns. Trustpilot's own review summary says customers frequently praise coaches for being knowledgeable, supportive and caring.

One recent five-star reviewer described having “much more energy” while specifically praising their coach and their experience with the program. Another recent five-star review described their coach as “kind, encouraging and knowledgeable.”

The continued volume of feedback has pushed Pompa Program's overall Trustpilot rating closer to a perfect five-star score.

Building On More Than 1,300 Reviews

The latest milestone follows continued growth in the program's public customer feedback throughout 2026.

With 1,385 Trustpilot reviews now posted, Pompa Program is approaching another milestone of 1,400 reviews while maintaining its 4.9 out of 5-star rating.

For prospective participants, those reviews provide an opportunity to read firsthand accounts from people who have worked with Pompa Program coaches and experienced its approach for themselves.

Current ratings and customer feedback can be viewed directly on the official Pompa Program Trustpilot profile.

About Pompa Program

Pompa Program is a wellness coaching program founded by Dr. Daniel Pompa that delivers structured guidance, education and personalized protocols focused on cellular health and overall well-being. By pairing one-on-one coaching with nutritional and lifestyle strategies and ongoing support, the program helps participants work toward sustainable improvements in their health and wellness.

Disclaimer: Individual experiences and results vary. Customer reviews reflect the opinions and experiences of individual reviewers and should not be interpreted as a guarantee of specific health outcomes. Pompa Program is a wellness coaching program, and its services are not a substitute for individualized medical diagnosis or treatment.

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Media Contact

Pompa Program

Address: 440 Louisiana Street, Houston, TX 77002

Phone: 1-832-441-4444

Website:

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Pompa Program By Dr Pompa Reached 4.9 Out Of 5 Stars On Trustpilot