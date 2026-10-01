Coloplast A/S - Major Shareholder Announcement

Reference is made to the press release issued by Coloplast A/S on 4 September 2026 regarding the expected implementation of the generational change in the ultimate ownership of Coloplast A/S.

Coloplast A/S hereby announces that on 1 October 2026, Coloplast A/S has received the following major shareholder notification:



NPLH Holding ApS, a company 100% owned and controlled by Niels Peter Louis-Hansen, has transferred, by way of a gift, all its shares in Coloplast Holding ApS, a company which holds shares in Coloplast A/S, to Coloplast Fonden. Following the transfer, Niels Peter Louis-Hansen holds, directly and indirectly, 3.65% of the voting rights in Coloplast A/S and 1.92% of the share capital in Coloplast A/S.

Coloplast Fonden has acquired, by way of a gift from NPLH Holding ApS, all of NPLH Holding ApS' shares in Coloplast Holding ApS, resulting in Coloplast Fonden indirectly controlling 51.36% of the voting rights in Coloplast A/S and indirectly holding 18.46% of the share capital in Coloplast A/S. Coloplast Holding ApS holds 51.36% of the voting rights in Coloplast A/S and 29.49% of the share capital in Coloplast A/S. Coloplast Fonden has subsequently contributed in kind all of its shares in Coloplast Holding ApS to its wholly owned subsidiary, CF Holding af 2026 ApS, resulting in CF Holding af 2026 ApS indirectly controlling 51.36% of the voting rights in Coloplast A/S and indirectly holding 18.46% of the share capital in Coloplast A/S. Coloplast Holding ApS holds 51.36% of the voting rights in Coloplast A/S and 29.49% of the share capital in Coloplast A/S.

As a consequence of the changes described above, Coloplast Fonden, through its wholly owned subsidiary, CF Holding af 2026 ApS, indirectly controls 51.36% of the voting rights in Coloplast A/S and indirectly holds 18.46% of the share capital in Coloplast A/S. On a proportional basis, the voting rights indirectly held by Coloplast Fonden, through CF Holding af 2026 ApS, would amount to 36.51%, however, as CF Holding af 2026 ApS holds a majority of the voting rights in Coloplast Holding ApS, Coloplast Fonden, through CF Holding af 2026, is considered to control the full 51.36% of the voting rights attached to Coloplast Holding ApS' shares in Coloplast A/S, whereas the share capital is stated on a proportional basis.

This announcement is in accordance with section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act.

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