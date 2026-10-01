Fowler Plumbing & Restoration Launches New Website To Better Serve Fallbrook And North San Diego County

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FALLBROOK, CA, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FALLBROOK, CA - October 01, 2026 -

Fowler Plumbing & Restoration, a locally owned and family-operated plumbing and restoration company serving Fallbrook, CA and surrounding communities since 1979, is pleased to announce the launch of its new website, designed to make it easier for homeowners and businesses to learn about the company, explore available services and request professional plumbing and restoration assistance.

The new website provides customers with a streamlined resource for information about Fowler Plumbing & Restoration's wide range of plumbing and water damage restoration services. Visitors can quickly explore individual services, learn more about the communities the company serves, request a free estimate and find contact information when immediate assistance is needed.

Based in Fallbrook, Fowler Plumbing & Restoration has been serving local homeowners and businesses for more than four decades. The company provides plumbing and restoration services throughout northern San Diego County as well as select communities in southwest Riverside County, including Fallbrook, Bonsall, Vista, Oceanside, San Marcos, Escondido, Temecula and Murrieta.

"Our new website is another way for us to better serve the people who have trusted Fowler Plumbing & Restoration for so many years," said Joe DelCastillo, owner of Fowler Plumbing & Restoration. "Since 1979, this company has built its reputation around being there for our customers, providing quality workmanship and treating people and their properties with care and respect. We are extremely grateful for the support the Fallbrook community and our neighbors throughout North San Diego County have shown our team over the years. The new website makes it easier for customers to understand the services we provide and quickly get in touch with us when they need help."

The website highlights Fowler Plumbing & Restoration's extensive service capabilities, including emergency plumbing, water heater repair and replacement, tankless water heaters, whole-house repiping, drain cleaning and repair, hydro jetting, slab leak detection, sewer line services, water filtration, kitchen and bathroom plumbing, gas lines, commercial plumbing and additional plumbing solutions.

Fowler Plumbing & Restoration also offers water damage restoration services, allowing customers dealing with leaks or other plumbing emergencies to address both the source of the problem and resulting property damage. Restoration capabilities include water cleanup, drying, mold remediation and reconstruction services.

Another important feature of the redesigned website is its expanded service-area information. Customers can learn more about the company's presence throughout the region and determine whether Fowler Plumbing & Restoration serves their community. The company is headquartered in Fallbrook and regularly serves surrounding areas across North San Diego County and nearby southwest Riverside County.

For customers experiencing an urgent plumbing problem, Fowler Plumbing & Restoration offers 24/7 emergency service. Whether dealing with an active leak, burst pipe, sewer backup, failed water heater or another plumbing issue that cannot wait, customers can contact the company day or night for assistance.

The launch of the new website represents Fowler Plumbing & Restoration's continued commitment to combining decades of local experience with convenient, accessible service for today's homeowners and businesses.

"We've been fortunate to serve generations of customers in this area, and we never take that trust for granted," added DelCastillo. "Our goal is to continue providing the dependable service our customers have come to expect while making it as easy as possible for them to reach us and find the information they need."

For more information about Fowler Plumbing & Restoration, its plumbing and restoration services, or the areas it serves, visit or call (760) 644-0155.

About Fowler Plumbing & Restoration

Fowler Plumbing & Restoration is a locally owned and family-operated plumbing and restoration company based in Fallbrook, California. Serving the community since 1979, the company provides residential and commercial plumbing services, emergency plumbing, water heaters, drain cleaning, repiping, slab leak detection, sewer services, water damage restoration and more. Fowler Plumbing & Restoration is licensed and insured and offers 24/7 emergency service to customers throughout Fallbrook, North San Diego County and surrounding communities.

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For more information about Fowler Plumbing and Restoration Inc., contact the company here:

Fowler Plumbing and Restoration Inc.

Joe DelCastillo

(760) 644-0155

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2304 Clearcrest Ln

Fallbrook, CA 92028

CONTACT: Joe DelCastillo