AVEX DEADLINE: AEVEX Corp. Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action Lawsuit, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces - October 20, 2026 Deadline

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CASE ALLEGATIONS: AEVEX operates as a defense technology contractor and enabler of the U.S. Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) dominance strategy mission. AEVEX operates in two segments, Tactical Systems and Global Solutions. The complaint alleges that in its April 2026 IPO, AEVEX sold 18.4 million shares of common stock.

The AEVEX class action lawsuit alleges that in the IPO's offering documents and throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that despite conveying a commitment to follow a 180-day“lock-up” and therefore prevent Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC from selling its Class A common stock or converting or exchanging its Class B or LLC Units into Class A common stock for public sale until at least October 13, 2026, defendants concealed a pre-arranged plan between Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, Inc., and Jefferies LLC to prematurely abrogate that commitment and allow for a secondary public offering (“SPO”) shortly after the IPO.

On June 1, 2026, after the market closed, AEVEX allegedly filed a registration statement with the SEC on Form S-1 announcing AEVEX' intention to sell eight million more shares of Class A common stock to the investing public via an SPO. On this news, the price of AEVEX Class A common stock fell approximately 16%, according to the complaint.

On June 5, 2026, AEVEX filed a final prospectus, dated June 3, 2026, with the SEC on Form 424B4, which, together with the registration statement, formed the offering documents for the SPO. The offering documents for the SPO allegedly disclosed the existence of the defendants' pre-arranged plan to waive Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC's“lock-up” restrictions. On this news, the price of AEVEX Class A common stock fell 7% further, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired AEVEX Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the IPO's offering documents and/or during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the AEVEX class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the AEVEX investor class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the AEVEX shareholder class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the AEVEX class action lawsuit.

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