Myriad360 Announces Majority Investment From One Equity Partners To Support Next Phase Of Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership brings additional resources to expand what Myriad360 can deliver while preserving the leadership and culture that have driven its success

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Myriad360's existing leadership team will continue to lead the business and retain a significant ownership position alongside OEP. The partnership is designed to build on the culture, relationships and client experience that have shaped Myriad360's success.

Founded in 2003, Myriad360 has grown alongside the evolving technology needs of its clients. Today, the company combines strategic guidance, deep technical expertise and proven execution across AI, cloud, cybersecurity, networking, data center modernization and managed services to help enterprise organizations navigate complex technology initiatives.

OEP's investment provides Myriad360 with additional capital and strategic support to continue investing in talent and services, expand its ability to serve clients and pursue strategic acquisitions that complement the business.

“Enterprise technology is becoming more complex as modern infrastructure, cybersecurity, cloud and AI increasingly converge,” said Charlie Cole, Partner at One Equity Partners.“Myriad360 has the depth and experience to help organizations navigate that complexity and execute critical technology initiatives. We're excited to support the team in building on what's already working and expanding what Myriad360 can deliver as client needs continue to evolve.”

“We built Myriad360 around a simple idea: invest in great people, earn the trust of our clients and partners and keep expanding what we can deliver,” said Jay Miley, CEO and President of Myriad360.“OEP understands our business, believes in our strategy and shares our long-term perspective. This partnership gives us more resources to maintain our momentum while creating greater value for our clients and opportunities for our team.”

“You don't grow a company like Myriad360 for more than 20 years without being very clear about what matters,” said Andrew Fisher, Founder and Chief Culture Officer of Myriad360.“Our people, our culture and the trust we've earned with clients and partners are fundamental to who we are. OEP understands that and respects it. As we pursue the opportunities ahead, we'll stay true to what makes Myriad360 different and continue showing up the way we always have.”

About Myriad360

Myriad360 is a services-led global systems integrator delivering agile, innovative technology solutions across cybersecurity, modern data center, networking, cloud, AI and managed services. Through personalized service, strategic partnerships and unbiased technical guidance, Myriad360 helps world-class organizations navigate complex technology initiatives, optimize investments and accelerate business outcomes. To learn more, visit myriad360.com.

About One Equity Partners

One Equity Partners (“OEP”) is a middle-market private equity firm focused on the industrial, healthcare, and technology sectors in North America and Europe. The firm seeks to build market-leading companies by identifying and executing transformative business combinations. OEP is a trusted partner with a differentiated investment process, a broad and senior team, and an established track record generating long-term value for its partners. Since 2001, the firm has completed more than 500 transactions worldwide. OEP, founded in 2001, spun out of JP Morgan in 2015. The firm has offices in New York, Chicago, Frankfurt and Amsterdam. For more information, please visit .

CONTACT: PR Contact Angela Tuzzo MRB Public Relations for Myriad360... +1 201.805.5780