Pedoc Power Solutions Highlights Higher-Capacity Outdoor Power Needs In Public Spaces

Pedoc 10P Power Pedestal in a food truck event setting.

Pedoc 10P Power Pedestal, rated up to 125A, with welded stainless steel construction.

Pedoc 10P interior showing power distribution components and service access.

As parks, plazas and sports complexes require more power, Pedoc's new 10P provides a higher-capacity pedestal designed for visible public spaces.

- Mike Palmer, Pedoc Power SolutionsMT. PROSPECT, IL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Higher-capacity outdoor power has long been familiar in settings such as RV parks and utility-style installations. Today, similar power requirements are increasingly appearing in public plazas, food truck areas, sports complexes, campuses, parks and outdoor event venues.These locations create a different challenge. Project teams may need higher-capacity power distribution and circuit protection, but the equipment is also part of a finished public space where appearance, durability, security and serviceability matter.“We kept hearing the same need from engineers, contractors and planners: higher-capacity outdoor power with circuit protection, but in an enclosure appropriate for parks, plazas, sports complexes and other public spaces,” said Mike Palmer of Pedoc Power Solutions.“The 10P was developed to meet that need in a heavy-duty stainless steel pedestal designed for visible, high-use outdoor locations.”Pedoc recently introduced the 10P Power Pedestal, a configurable outdoor electrical platform rated up to 125A. The 10P combines power distribution, dedicated circuit breaker mounting and multiple device configuration options within a welded stainless steel enclosure.The shift reflects how public spaces are changing. A plaza may support food trucks and seasonal events. A sports complex may need power for vendors or special programming. Parks and recreation facilities are also being used for activities that require more than basic convenience receptacles can accommodate.During a recent conversation with an electrical engineer experienced in municipal projects, Pedoc learned about a community event where a vendor required more power than the available infrastructure could support. Organizers were left scrambling to find another solution, which led to discussions about how to ensure the proper infrastructure is in place to support larger equipment and additional vendors if needed.The 10P brings higher-capacity electrical functionality into an enclosure intended for finished public environments. A preinstalled distribution block, neutral bar and ground bar are paired with a dedicated 35mm DIN-rail bracket for field-installed circuit breakers, while removable device mounting plates support multiple receptacle and switch configurations.The enclosure is constructed from heavy-gauge welded Type 304 stainless steel, with Type 316 available. A lockable, self-closing hinged cover protects the device area, while the removable front service panel is secured with a tamper-resistant security screw and provides direct access for installation and maintenance. Up to three 2-inch conduit entries provide additional flexibility for field installation.Designed for visible, high-use outdoor locations, the 10P is NEMA 3R rated for wet locations and cULus Listed to UL Standard 1773.The configurable interior also gives project teams options if requirements change over time. Depending on the nature of those changes, internal components and device configurations may be modified while retaining the original stainless steel enclosure.“Public spaces are being asked to do more, and the power infrastructure has to keep up,” Palmer said.“At the same time, the equipment has to make sense in the environment where it's being installed.”The 10P is suited for food truck and vendor areas, outdoor event spaces, sports and recreational facilities, campuses, marinas, municipal and public works facilities and other commercial locations requiring higher-capacity outdoor power.View the Pedoc Product Gallery for examples of outdoor power applications ranging from parks and plazas to campuses and commercial sites.The 10P pedestal is manufactured at Pedoc Power Solutions' Mt. Prospect, Illinois facility and complies with Build America, Buy America Act (BABAA) and Buy American Act (BAA) requirements. It is available for surface-mount installation or direct-bury installation using an optional adapter.For product selection, specifications, and drawings visit the Pedoc Power Solutions website at .About Pedoc Power SolutionsPedoc Power Solutions is a family-owned U.S. manufacturer of outdoor power pedestals for commercial, municipal and public infrastructure applications. The company has manufactured power pedestals since 2009, with products designed and manufactured in Mt. Prospect, Illinois. Pedoc offers stainless steel power pedestal solutions for new construction and retrofit applications, backed by U.S.-based sales and technical support.

Melinda Marks

Pedoc Power Solutions

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More Capacity. More Flexibility. Meet the Pedoc 10P Power Pedestal

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Pedoc Power Solutions Highlights Higher-Capacity Outdoor Power Needs in Public Spaces News Provided By Pedoc Power Solutions October 01, 2026, 17:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Manufacturing



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