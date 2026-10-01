Kent Imaging Announces Resolution Of ITC Matter

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Pierre Lemire, CEO

CALGARY, AB - ALBERTA, CANADA, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kent Imaging Inc., a leader in innovative medical imaging technologies, today announced that it has reached an agreement with MolecuLight that will bring to a close the parties' U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) case.

"We are pleased to have reached a resolution," said Pierre Lemire, CEO of Kent Imaging. "Our focus remains where it has always been: developing innovative imaging technologies that give clinicians meaningful information to support patient care."

SnapshotGLO remains commercially available and in active clinical use, and Kent Imaging continues to support the healthcare professionals who rely on it in wound care. Using fluorescence imaging, SnapshotGLO helps clinicians identify areas of elevated bacterial burden at the point of care, supporting wound assessment and clinical decision-making. Kent Imaging is currently the only company with FDA-cleared devices for both fluorescence imaging (SnapshotGLO) and tissue oxygenation measurement (SnapshotNIR).

"We look forward to continuing to support our customers and clinical partners as we advance technologies that contribute to better patient outcomes," said Lemire.

About Kent Imaging

Based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Kent Imaging is a leading innovator in advanced diagnostic imaging technology. The company designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices that support real-time decision-making in wound care, vascular, and surgical specialties. Through patented technologies, Kent continues to deliver groundbreaking solutions that support healthcare systems around the world.

The Snapshot product suite now includes two powerful imaging devices: SnapshotNIR, a near-infrared tissue oxygenation imaging device initially cleared by the FDA and Health Canada in 2017 and CE-marked in 2025; and SnapshotGLO, a bacterial autofluorescence imaging device that received FDA 510(k) clearance in 2025. SnapshotNIR is supported by clinical evidence demonstrating its role in enhancing clinical decision-making, while SnapshotGLO provides real-time insight into wound bioburden presence and distribution. Together, the Snapshot product family strengthens clinicians' ability to detect, direct, and protect-promoting treatment consistency, supporting improved workflow, and contributing to better patient care worldwide.

SnapshotGLO® is a registered trademark of Kent Imaging Inc.

SnapshotNIR® is a registered trademark of Kent Imaging Inc.

Leah Pavlick

Kent Imaging Inc.

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Kent Imaging Announces Resolution of ITC Matter News Provided By Kent Imaging Inc. October 01, 2026, 17:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology



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