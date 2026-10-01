Different Thinkers Need Different Stories: Lynn & Jon Greenberg Champion ADHD, Dyslexia & Learning Differences

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The mother-son team behind Creative Cab Company are expanding their mission beyond the bookshelf, building a community for children, parents and educators.

- Lynn GreenbergWILTON, CT, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For authors Lynn and Jonathan Greenberg, ADHD, dyslexia, and learning differences are more than topics for an awareness month. They are personal.The mother-son team behind Creative Cab Company has already brought two neurodivergent characters to life with Robby the Dyslexic Taxi and the Airport Adventure and Suzy the ADHD Taxi and the Sightseeing Adventure. Now, with a third book already in development, the Greenbergs are expanding their mission beyond the bookshelf and creating a growing community for children, parents and educators navigating learning differences.Jonathan, who has ADHD and dyslexia and also illustrates the series, knows what it feels like to learn differently in a world that does not always understand different thinkers. Together with his mother, Lynn, he has turned those experiences into a children's book series that helps kids see that what makes learning challenging, can also be part of what makes them creative, resourceful, and uniquely themselves.During ADHD, Dyslexia and Learning Disabilities Awareness Month, the Greenbergs are building on that message beyond the books. Through podcast appearances, author events, a growing social media presence, and Creative Wayfinders, their Substack community, Lynn and Jonathan are connecting with more parents, educators, and families and creating a broader conversation around ADHD, dyslexia, parenting, and what it means to learn differently.“Parents want their children to feel seen and understood, not defined by a medical diagnosis,” said Lynn Greenberg.“Robby and Suzy opened the door, but we realized there was a much bigger conversation to have with families about raising children who may think and learn differently.”In Robby the Dyslexic Taxi and the Airport Adventure, readers meet Robby, a taxi whose dyslexia sometimes makes navigating a challenge but whose different way of thinking ultimately becomes an asset. Suzy the ADHD Taxi and the Sightseeing Adventure continues the conversation through another relatable character and adventure, this time bringing ADHD to the forefront.For Jon, creating characters like Robby and Suzy is deeply connected to his own childhood.“When kids struggle with ADHD, dyslexia or a learning difference, it can be easy for them to focus on what they can't do or what feels harder for them,” said Jon Greenberg.“I want kids and their parents to focus on what they can do and that thinking differently doesn't mean thinking less.”That message is increasingly resonating with parents online. Through social media and Creative Wayfinders, the Greenbergs are sharing personal stories, observations, and conversations about parenting, learning differences, self-confidence, and the importance of helping children recognize their strengths.For ADHD, Dyslexia, and Learning Disabilities Awareness Month, they hope to encourage parents and educators to change one of the most common questions surrounding children who struggle academically or behaviorally. Instead of asking,“Why are you acting this way?” they want more adults to ask,“How does this child learn,“what are they trying to tell us” and“what will help them thrive?”For Lynn and Jon, awareness begins when children see themselves represented and families feel less alone.And sometimes, that can begin with a little taxi that takes a different route.About Creative Cab CompanyMother-son team Lynn and Jonathan Greenberg created Creative Cab Company to tell engaging children's stories featuring characters with learning differences. Inspired in part by Jonathan's own experiences with dyslexia and ADHD, the series includes Robby the Dyslexic Taxi and the Airport Adventure and Suzy the ADHD Taxi and the Sightseeing Adventure, with a third book currently in development. Through their books, growing social media platforms, and Creative Wayfinders Substack, Lynn and Jon are building a community focused on greater understanding, confidence, and connection among children, parents, and educators navigating learning differences. Visit them at CreativeCabCompany and follow them on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and Substack.

Beth Silver

Doubet Consulting

+1 917-209-2703

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Different Thinkers Need Different Stories: Lynn & Jon Greenberg Champion ADHD, Dyslexia & Learning Differences News Provided By Doubet Consulting October 01, 2026, 17:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.