Gridwater, A Water On Demand Company, And Omega Liquid Waste Solutions Sign Memorandum Of Understanding

MOU is designed to lead to a five-truck pilot beginning in 2027

The first five units are designed to prove the model in the field and open a broader commercial relationship

- Ken Berenger, CEO Water On DemandCLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Gridwater, Inc., a Water On Demandcompany, Water On Demand, Inc., and Omega Liquid Waste Solutions, announced today that they have entered into a memorandum of understanding.The MOU is designed to lead to a five-truck pilot beginning in 2027. Omega's equipment makes the business work better. Gridwater's platform is how a qualified local operator gets that truck and builds a denser route. Water On Demand evaluates financing for approved deployments. That is the test. The first five units are designed to prove that combination in the field and open a much broader commercial relationship.“These first five units are how we prove the model. Based on more fieldwork experience we will finalize the broader commercial relationship we intend to build.” said Ken Berenger, CEO and co-founder of Water On Demand and co-founder, president and executive chairman of Gridwater.“The MOU gives us a practical framework to move forward with the pilot program while the more detailed agreements are completed.” said Jean Bourgeois, president and CFO of Omega Liquid Waste Solutions.Ken Berenger and Jean Bourgeois will serve as the initial executive sponsors. The parties will carry this understanding into definitive agreements for the pilot.About GridwaterGridwater is developing an operating platform for company-operated and approved locally operated liquid-waste service deployments, including operating standards, performance reporting, business-development support and service-market management. Gridwater is a Water On Demand company. gridwaterAbout Water On Demand, Inc.Water On Demand is organizing the full stack for water as an asset class. Capital organization at the front. Operations and maintenance in the middle. A proposed lending layer at the back. Gridwater is an operating company in that structure. waterondemandAbout Omega Liquid Waste SolutionsOmega Liquid Waste Solutions designs and manufactures truck-mounted liquid-waste treatment equipment and related systems, parts and components.

Alex Molt

Water On Demand, Inc.

+1 727-428-9800

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Gridwater, a Water On Demand Company, and Omega Liquid Waste Solutions Sign Memorandum of Understanding News Provided By Water On Demand Inc. October 01, 2026, 17:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry, Waste Management



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