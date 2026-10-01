Frank's Mr. Plumber Becomes 'The Friendly Mr. Plumber' And Celebrates By Giving Back In A Big Way

After 40 Years Of Serving WNY, Frank DiMaria Changes Frank's Mr. Plumber To The Friendly Mr. Plumber

After 40 years of serving WNY as Frank's Mr. Plumber, the longtime Buffalo home-service company is entering a new chapter and celbrating in a big way.

- Frank DiMariaTONAWANDA, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Frank's Mr. Plumber Becomes“The Friendly Mr. Plumber” and Celebrates by Giving Back in a Big WayLive game show on November 20, will give away more than $60,000 in prizesAfter 40 years of serving Western New York as Frank's Mr. Plumber, the longtime Buffalo home-service company is entering a new chapter-with a new name, a renewed commitment to the community and one very big celebration.Frank's Mr. Plumber is becoming The Friendly Mr. Plumber.And rather than simply unveiling the new name, the company is celebrating the milestone the way Frank believes it should: by giving back to the Western New York homeowners who made the last 40 years possible.On Friday, November 20th, from 7–8 p.m. at Kenmore East High School, The Friendly Mr. Plumber will host the Mr. Plumber Homeowner Game Show, a live, audience-participation game show featuring more than $60,000 in home equipment, prizes, and cash.Think The Price Is Right-Buffalo style, with a plumbing and heating twist.“Forty years ago, this business was built around my name, but it was never really just about me,” said Frank DiMaria.“It was built around the families who called us, trusted us in their homes, told their neighbors about us, and helped us grow. As we enter this next chapter, I can't think of a better way to celebrate than by giving something back to them.”Homeowners will register for tickets to attend the live show. Ticket winners will be selected at random and will have the chance to compete in a lineup of games. They could play Beat the Buffalo Freeze for a new furnace, take the Hot Seat for a new water heater, try their luck in the Overflow Challenge, get Showered in Cash, or spin for prizes.Prizes include:· Five new residential furnaces with qualifying standard installation· Five new residential water heaters with qualifying standard installation· Seven new toilets with qualifying standard installation· More than $10,000 in cash prizes· Event tickets, gift cards and experiences. Enter to Win Tickets to the Mr. Plumber Homeowner Game ShowNo purchase is necessary to enter or win, and making a purchase does not increase the chances of receiving a ticket, being selected as a contestant or winning a prize.Entrants must be 21 or older and meet the residency, homeownership, and other eligibility requirements contained in the Official Rules.About The Friendly Mr. PlumberFormerly Frank's Mr. Plumber, The Friendly Mr. Plumber has served homeowners throughout Western New York for 40 years. The company provides residential plumbing, heating, cooling, and home-comfort services, with an emphasis on knowledgeable workmanship, responsive service, and treating customers like neighbors.For more information, contact:Abby Whittemore, Community Marketing and Business Development Associate, (716) 780-2958,...

Abby Whittemore

The Friendly Mr. Plumber

+1 716-780-2958

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Frank's Mr. Plumber Becomes 'The Friendly Mr. Plumber' and Celebrates by Giving Back in a Big Way News Provided By The Friendly Mr. Plumber October 01, 2026, 17:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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