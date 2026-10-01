Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment In Alabama Pairs Residential Care With DBT Skills Training

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Montgomery Behavioral Health teaches the four core skill areas of dialectical behavior therapy to adults with BPD in a voluntary residential setting

MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Adults in Alabama living with borderline personality disorder can learn and practice dialectical behavior therapy (DBT) skills in a residential setting at Montgomery Behavioral Health. The Montgomery center offers voluntary borderline personality disorder treatment in Alabama for adults 18 and older, giving clients daily practice with skills for intense emotions, impulsive behaviors and strained relationships alongside a treatment team that sees how those skills work outside a therapy session.Borderline personality disorder, or BPD, is a recognized mental health condition that mainly affects emotional regulation and relationships. People living with BPD may experience intense mood swings, a strong fear of abandonment, unstable relationships, difficulty controlling anger, impulsive behaviors, feelings of emptiness and a shifting sense of identity. When those patterns begin to interfere with work, family and daily life, structured treatment can help. This October, Mental Illness Awareness Week, held during the first week of the month and championed by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), brings attention to conditions like BPD that are often misunderstood, and to the treatment options available to the people who live with them.Dialectical behavior therapy is a type of cognitive behavioral therapy that was originally developed for people with intense emotional experiences. The word "dialectical" refers to balancing two ideas that can feel opposite: accepting yourself as you are while working toward meaningful change. At Montgomery Behavioral Health, clients learn the four core DBT skill areas. Mindfulness helps them notice thoughts and emotions without reacting right away. Emotional regulation helps them understand intense feelings and respond in healthier ways. Distress tolerance gives them tools for getting through a crisis without making it worse. Interpersonal effectiveness covers communication, boundaries and expressing needs while respecting others.Treatment begins with a comprehensive assessment and an individualized plan focused on skill development. Clients meet individually with a therapist at least once a week and take part in group sessions that typically run one to two hours. DBT work is paired with cognitive behavioral therapy, group therapy and individual therapy, all within the program's compassion-focused approach, which treats symptoms as part of the human experience and emphasizes steady progress over perfection.Living on-site in a residential mental health program gives clients daily chances to practice DBT skills such as distress tolerance and interpersonal effectiveness, in group sessions and in everyday settings, with support from the clinical team.Families are part of the process. Montgomery Behavioral Health offers Zoom-based family support groups and a monthly family night support group that teach relatives what to look for and how to help, which is especially relevant for a condition that so often affects close relationships.The Montgomery program serves adults from communities across the state, and its alumni program keeps clients connected to the treatment team after discharge through outreach and alumni meetings held in person and online. Adults and families looking for borderline personality disorder treatment in Alabama can learn more at montgomerybehavioralhealth or by calling 334-586-5539.About Montgomery Behavioral HealthMontgomery Behavioral Health provides voluntary residential mental health treatment for adults 18 and older at 7295 Copperfield Dr. in Montgomery, Ala. The co-ed program serves adults from across Alabama living with borderline personality disorder, schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder, bipolar disorder, PTSD and other mood, anxiety and trauma-related conditions. For more information, visit montgomerybehavioralhealth or call 334-586-5539.

Montgomery Behavioral Health

Montgomery Behavioral Health

+1 334-602-4580

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Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment in Alabama Pairs Residential Care With DBT Skills Training News Provided By MGMT Digital October 01, 2026, 17:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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