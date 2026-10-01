Jack & Jill Aesthetics Initiates Clinical Evaluation Of Inkout® Non-Laser Tattoo And Permanent Makeup Removal

The inkOUT® logo, non-laser tattoo and permanent makeup removal technology.

Study at Franklin practice led with owner Matt Billingsley and Steve Eubanks, MD, Medical Director, inkOUT

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Jack & Jill Aesthetics announced today that it has initiated a clinical evaluation of inkOUT, a non-laser tattoo and permanent makeup removal system that uses patented TEPRderm(Trans-Epidermal Pigment Release) technology. The work is being conducted at the practice's Franklin, Tennessee clinic under practice owner Matt Billingsley, with clinical guidance from Steve Eubanks, MD, Medical Director of inkOUT.inkOUT is marketed as an FDA-registered Class I system. According to the manufacturer, treatment uses a controlled, fractional epidermal approach and a proprietary solution so that pigment is lifted and expelled through the skin's surface during healing, rather than fragmented by laser energy. The company positions the method for body tattoos and permanent makeup, including colors that often respond poorly to wavelength-based lasers, and states that devices are made in the United States. Typical manufacturer guidance is a multi-session course with healing time between visits; individual results vary.The Jack & Jill evaluation is intended to document real-world use in a medical-spa setting: candidate selection, session planning, healing and aftercare, and photographic assessment of pigment change in tattoos and PMU. Billingsley, who owns Jack & Jill and performs selected energy and aesthetic treatments at the practice, said the site was chosen so the team can follow patients through a full course of care rather than a single promotional visit.“Patients already come to us to correct work they no longer want -- brows, liner, small tattoos next to skin we treat with lasers or injectables,” Billingsley said.“This study is about measuring how a non-laser option performs in that setting, with photos, protocols, and physician oversight, not slogans.”Eubanks, who serves as medical director for inkOUT and has been presented by the company at industry events as clinical lead for the technology, said the Franklin site will follow standardized photography and treatment mapping so outcomes can be reviewed consistently.“Non-laser removal still creates a controlled wound and still requires consent, test areas, and honest counseling about incomplete clearance and scarring risk,” Eubanks said.“A structured clinical series at a busy aesthetics practice is how you separate marketing copy from what patients actually experience.”Jack & Jill Aesthetics is a Franklin medical spa offering injectables, lasers, skin services, and related aesthetic care. Physician oversight at the practice has included plastic surgeon Robert F. Garza, MD, FACS, as medical director on the clinic website. inkOUT treatments, where offered, are performed by trained staff under applicable Tennessee scope-of-practice and medical-director protocols.The evaluation is not described as an FDA pivotal trial and is not a claim that inkOUT is approved to treat disease. Interested adults in the Franklin area may inquire about eligibility through Jack & Jill Aesthetics, 1010 Murfreesboro Rd. #190A, Franklin, TN 37064, 615-784-3223, jackjillaesthetics.About Jack & Jill Aesthetics:Jack & Jill Aesthetics is a Franklin, Tennessee medical spa serving women and men with non-surgical and minimally invasive aesthetic services. The brand was formed after Matthew Billingsley consolidated local predecessor clinics and rebranded in 2018–2019.About inkOUT:inkOUT is a non-laser tattoo and permanent makeup removal system using TEPRderm technology. The company markets the platform to med spas and aesthetic practices as an alternative to pico- and nanosecond lasers. Details: inkout.

Kristen Harlow

inkOUT

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Jack & Jill Aesthetics Initiates Clinical Evaluation of inkOUT® Non-Laser Tattoo and Permanent Makeup Removal News Provided By Rejuvatek Medical October 01, 2026, 17:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Companies, Manufacturing, Science, Technology



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