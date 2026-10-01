Campione Law Acquires Markwood Injury Law, Launches Child Injury Lawyer

Child Injury Lawyer | ChildInjuryLawyer - Led by Jeff Snyder. Powered by Campione Law.

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Campione Law powers Child Injury Lawyer with its legal, litigation, technology and operational resources.

Jeff Snyder leads Child Injury Lawyer, a dedicated practice for injured children and families, powered by Campione Law following its 10-year anniversary.

- Jeff SnyderJACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On the heels of celebrating its 10-year anniversary, Campione Law is opening its next decade with a significant strategic expansion: the acquisition of Markwood Injury Law and launch of Child Injury Lawyer | ChildInjuryLawyer, a dedicated legal practice focused on representing injured children and their families.Rather than simply absorbing Markwood Injury Law into the broader Campione Law organization, the firm is transforming it. Markwood Injury Law is becoming Child Injury Lawyer | ChildInjuryLawyer.Attorney Jeff Snyder will lead Child Injury Lawyer, providing dedicated leadership while drawing upon the broader legal, litigation, technology and operational resources of Campione Law.“Celebrating ten years gave us an opportunity to look back at everything we've built, but I'm much more interested in what we build next,” said Chris Campione.“Acquiring Markwood gave us an opportunity to do something much bigger than simply add another firm. We saw an opportunity to build a law firm specifically around injured children and their families while giving that firm access to the resources we have spent the last decade building.”A Law Firm Built Around Injured ChildrenA serious injury involving a child can create consequences extending far beyond the immediate accident or medical bills. Children are still developing. A significant injury may create questions involving future medical treatment, rehabilitation, development, education, long-term care and how an injury could affect the child's opportunities and quality of life years into the future.Child Injury Lawyer was created around those realities. Rather than treating child injury claims as simply another category of personal injury case, the practice will maintain a dedicated identity focused on injured children and their families.“An injury to a child isn't simply another personal injury case,” said Snyder.“Our responsibility is to understand not only what happened today, but what that injury could mean for their future.”Markwood Injury Law Becomes Child Injury LawyerAs part of the acquisition, Markwood Injury Law will transition to Child Injury Lawyer, with ChildInjuryLawyer serving as the firm's digital home. The transformation creates a focused legal brand while significantly expanding the resources available behind it.The structure is designed around a simple idea: families should not have to choose between the focused attention of a dedicated child injury practice and the resources of a larger law firm.“We believe families deserve both,” Campione said.“Child Injury Lawyer gives us the opportunity to create a highly focused practice while putting the resources of Campione Law behind it.”Jeff Snyder to Lead Child Injury LawyerSnyder brings more than a decade of legal experience representing injured individuals and families in personal injury matters. His appointment establishes dedicated leadership for Child Injury Lawyer.“Parents dealing with a seriously injured child already have enough on their shoulders,” Snyder said.“Our job is to take responsibility for the legal fight, understand the full impact the injury may have on that child's future and give the family a team capable of pursuing the case from every angle.”The Next Decade of Campione LawThe launch follows Campione Law's 10-year anniversary and represents the beginning of the firm's next chapter: investing in focused legal brands designed around the needs of specific clients while leveraging the larger organization's infrastructure.“The first ten years were about building the foundation,” Campione said.“Now we get to decide what we can build with it. Child Injury Lawyer is one of the first examples of where we're going next.”About Child Injury Lawyer | ChildInjuryLawyerChild Injury Lawyer is dedicated to representing injured children and their families. Led by attorney Jeff Snyder and powered by Campione Law, the practice focuses on helping families navigate serious injury claims involving children while considering both immediate and long-term consequences.

Christopher Campione Esq

Campione Law, P.A.

+1 904-990-8400

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Campione Law Acquires Markwood Injury Law, Launches Child Injury Lawyer News Provided By Campione Law, P.A. October 01, 2026, 17:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Law



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