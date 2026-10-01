Maikel Nisimblat, Founder and First Named Inventor of GALEX AI, presents patent-pending clinical record audit technology designed to support patient safety, clinical quality and diagnostic safety in U.S. hospitals.

Maikel Nisimblat, Founder and First Named Inventor of GALEX AI, reviewing AI-powered clinical record audit technology designed to support patient safety, clinical quality, diagnostic safety and clinical risk management in U.S. hospitals.

GALEX AI – U.S. Hospitals – Maikel Nisimblat – Patient Safety

GALEX AI brings patent-pending clinical record audit technology to U.S. hospitals, supporting patient safety, diagnostic safety and clinical risk management.

- Maikel NisimblatST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GALEX AI, a healthcare technology platform developed by Maikel Nisimblat, today announced its expansion into the U.S. hospital market with patent-pending clinical record audit technology designed to support patient safety, diagnostic safety, hospital quality and clinical risk management.The core GALEX AI technology is the subject of **U.S. Provisional Patent Application No. 64/165,563**, received by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on **September 30, 2026**. The application identifies **Maikel Nisimblat as the first named inventor** and describes a *Configurable Multi-Actor Clinical Audit System with Hierarchical RAG-Based Knowledge Retrieval, Domain-Adaptive Prompt Architecture, Expected-vs-Documented Deviation Engine, and Evidence-Grounded Viability Scoring*.GALEX AI is designed to go beyond conventional medical-record summarization. Its forensic clinical record audit approach is designed to reconstruct clinical timelines, retrieve relevant evidence and criteria, identify discrepancies and documentation gaps, and organize findings for qualified human review.### Supporting Patient Safety and Diagnostic SafetyMedical records contain information distributed across physician notes, nursing documentation, orders, laboratory results, imaging, medication administration records, consultations and discharge documentation.GALEX AI is designed to analyze these sources as an interconnected clinical history.The platform can examine:* Clinical chronology and sequence of events* Documentation completeness and consistency* Physician and nursing record coherence* Abnormal findings and documented clinical responses* Diagnostic evaluation and follow-up* Medication and order-to-administration consistency* Consent and procedure documentation* Transitions of care and unclosed clinical loops* Clinical documentation signals relevant to risk management* Evidence supporting findings for subsequent human reviewFor diagnostic safety, GALEX AI can reconstruct the diagnostic process across presentation, evaluation, testing, interpretation, diagnosis, diagnostic revision and follow-up.The objective is to help qualified healthcare professionals identify potential gaps, inconsistencies, omissions and other findings that may warrant closer investigation.GALEX AI is designed to **support human clinical review rather than replace clinical judgment**.### Supporting Hospital Quality and Clinical Risk ManagementGALEX AI is designed for hospital quality departments, patient-safety professionals, risk-management teams, peer-review committees and other healthcare organizations that conduct structured clinical record reviews.The technology can help organize complex records before a quality or clinical review and identify patterns that may otherwise require substantial manual chart-review time.For example, a hospital quality review may examine whether physician notes, nursing documentation, orders, laboratory results and medication records describe a consistent sequence of events.Recurring documentation or clinical-process patterns may provide information that healthcare organizations can evaluate as part of quality-improvement and risk-management programs.### Peer Review and Clinical DocumentationGALEX AI is also designed to support clinical peer-review workflows by organizing the medical record before committee evaluation.The technology can assist with chronology reconstruction, identification of documentation gaps, identification of inconsistencies and linkage of findings to underlying evidence.Clinical judgment remains with the qualified professionals and peer-review committees responsible for evaluating patient care.GALEX AI does not determine whether a physician provided appropriate care, establish malpractice or negligence, or replace professional clinical evaluation.The platform can also cross-reference nursing documentation with physician records, orders and medication administration records to examine assessment-to-response coherence, vital-sign trends, escalation documentation, medication consistency, shift-to-shift continuity and other documentation relationships.### A Technology Designed for the U.S. Healthcare SystemThe expansion into hospitals represents a new market application for GALEX AI following its previous development for medical-legal and patient-focused medical record analysis.The hospital platform is designed around a broader healthcare objective: helping organizations use the information contained in medical records to support patient safety, clinical quality, diagnostic safety and risk management.GALEX AI is intended to contribute to the ongoing effort to identify clinical and documentation risks earlier, improve the organization of complex medical information and provide healthcare professionals with structured evidence for human review.A GALEX AI demonstration report illustrates this approach using a completely synthetic acute STEMI/fibrinolysis case involving simulated emergency department, nursing, pharmacy, laboratory and imaging records. The demonstration is designed to show how a complex clinical record can be reconstructed and analyzed through a structured audit process.### Patent-Pending Clinical Audit ArchitectureThe USPTO acknowledgement receipt records receipt of **U.S. Provisional Patent Application No. 64/165,563** on September 30, 2026. The application identifies Maikel Nisimblat as the first named inventor.The application describes technology associated with GALEX AI's clinical audit architecture, including hierarchical retrieval-augmented knowledge retrieval, domain-adaptive prompt architecture, expected-versus-documented deviation analysis and evidence-grounded scoring.The filing establishes the patent-pending foundation for continued development of GALEX AI's specialized clinical record-audit technology for healthcare organizations.### About GALEX AIGALEX AI is a healthcare technology platform focused on forensic clinical record analysis, patient safety, diagnostic safety and clinical risk intelligence.Developed by **Maikel Nisimblat**, GALEX AI applies retrieval-augmented analysis and structured clinical-record auditing to help healthcare organizations identify documentation gaps, inconsistencies, clinical-process signals and other findings that may warrant qualified human review.GALEX AI is also available for independent medical practices and private clinicians seeking structured analysis of patient history records, including review of complex medical histories at the initial consultation.GALEX AI is operated through **Nisimblat Consulting LLC**, based in St. Petersburg, Florida.For more information, visit **galexaiusa**.### Patent Notice**U.S. Provisional Patent Application No. 64/165,563**Received by the United States Patent and Trademark Office on September 30, 2026.First named inventor: Maikel Nisimblat.### Media Contact**Maikel Nisimblat**GALEX AI / Nisimblat Consulting LLCSt. Petersburg, FloridaEmail: [... ](...)Website: galexaiusa**Keywords:** GALEX AI, artificial intelligence healthcare, AI medical record audit, clinical record audit, hospital quality audit, patient safety, diagnostic safety, clinical risk management, medical error prevention, peer review, clinical documentation audit, nursing documentation audit, retrieval augmented generation, RAG healthcare, forensic medical record audit, hospital AI, healthcare technology, patent pending, medical record analysis.

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GALEX AI Expands Patent-Pending Clinical Audit Technology for U.S. Hospitals News Provided By Nisimblat Law October 01, 2026, 17:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Science, Technology



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