Keystone Clinic & Surgery Launches Immunity Health Screening Services

Keystone Clinic & Surgery has introduced a new Immunity Health Screening service, adding micronutrient testing to its range of preventive health assessments

- Keystone Clinic & Surgery

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Keystone Clinic & Surgery has introduced a new Immunity Health Screening service, adding micronutrient testing to its range of preventive health assessments. The new package is intended to help patients identify potential vitamin and nutrient deficiencies that may otherwise go unnoticed.

As a health screening clinic, Keystone Clinic & Surgery provides assessments for patients who want a clearer picture of their general health and possible risk factors. The new screening option places additional emphasis on essential micronutrients, complementing routine health checks that may only look at more common health indicators such as blood sugar and cholesterol.

The launch comes as preventive healthcare remains a wider focus in Singapore. National initiatives such as Healthier SG Screening encourage eligible Singaporeans to undergo recommended screenings based on factors including age, medical history and previous screening dates. Separately, Healthier SG enrolment allows eligible residents to enrol with a participating clinic and work with a family doctor on a personalised health plan.

New Screening Package Focuses on Micronutrients

Micronutrients are vitamins and minerals that the body requires in relatively small quantities, but they still play important roles in normal body functions.

A deficiency may not always cause obvious symptoms at an early stage. Depending on the nutrient involved and the severity of the deficiency, symptoms can also be non-specific. This means they may sometimes be mistaken for everyday tiredness, changes in lifestyle or other health concerns.

Keystone Clinic & Surgery said its revised health screening package was developed to provide patients with the option of checking selected essential vitamins alongside other health indicators.

Testing can help doctors identify certain deficiencies and determine whether further assessment, dietary changes or other appropriate management may be needed. Screening results should be interpreted together with a patient's medical history, diet, symptoms and individual health risks.

Vitamin D Deficiency Remains a Concern in Singapore

Vitamin D is one micronutrient that has received particular attention in Singapore.

Despite Singapore's year-round sunshine, research involving local populations has found vitamin D deficiency to be relatively common. A January 2026 report by The Straits Times noted that various studies conducted over the years found at least 30 per cent of the local populations studied were deficient in vitamin D.

Earlier research has also reported similar findings. For example, a 2019 study cited by The Straits Times found vitamin D deficiency in 32.9 per cent of indoor workers studied in Singapore.

Vitamin D has several recognised functions in the body, including supporting bone and muscle health and normal immune function. However, whether someone needs vitamin testing or supplementation depends on individual circumstances, and results should be discussed with a healthcare professional.

The findings illustrate why micronutrient levels can remain relevant even in settings where environmental conditions might appear to reduce the likelihood of deficiency.

Identifying Deficiencies Before Complications Develop

Preventive screening is intended to identify potential health concerns before they become more difficult to manage.

When a deficiency is detected, the next step depends on factors such as the nutrient involved, the degree of deficiency, underlying health conditions and possible causes. Management may include changes in diet, supplementation when clinically appropriate or further medical evaluation.

This approach is consistent with Singapore's broader movement towards preventive healthcare. The Ministry of Health states that preventive care aims to reduce the risk of disease or identify conditions early, before symptoms or complications occur.

At the same time, health screening is not a one-size-fits-all process. Singapore's Ministry of Health advises that screening is most effective in a primary care setting where a doctor can consider an individual's specific health needs, explain results and arrange suitable follow-up care.

Keystone Clinic Responds to Patient Interest in Vitamin Screening

Commenting on the introduction of the new screening option, Keystone Clinic & Surgery said the decision was informed by both local health trends and discussions with patients.

"After monitoring the current landscape in Singapore and hearing from our patients, we have realised that there is a great need to screen for vitamin deficiencies these days. While the effect may not seem significant now, a lack in these key micronutrients can lead to health problems later on in life. Hence, Keystone Clinic & Surgery has created a revised Health Screening package to include the option to screen for these essential vitamins at an affordable rate."

The clinic said the additional testing is intended to give patients another option when discussing preventive healthcare with their doctor, particularly when there are symptoms, dietary considerations or other factors that may raise concerns about nutrient levels.

Screening Available at all Keystone Clinic & Surgery Branches

The Immunity Health Screening service is available at all Keystone Clinic & Surgery's branches, including our newest branch at Upper Boon Keng (18 Upper Boon Keng Road, #01-1157, Singapore 380018).

Keystone Clinic & Surgery provides primary care, preventive care, health screenings and management of acute and chronic health concerns across its clinics in Singapore.

The introduction of the Immunity Health Screening package adds micronutrient assessment as another option for patients who want to discuss possible deficiencies as part of their overall health evaluation. As with other forms of medical testing, the relevance of individual tests and any follow-up measures should be determined in consultation with a healthcare professional.

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