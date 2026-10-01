Greenlight Networks Invests $20 Million To Expand Fiber Internet To Easton City, PA And Phillipsburg, NJ

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Fiber Internet Expansion Will Connect More Communities Across the Greater Lehigh Valley Region

LEHIGH VALLEY, PA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Greenlight Networks, a leading fiber-to-the-home internet provider announced today the continued expansion of its ultra-fast fiber internet network across the eastern Lehigh Valley region, with new builds underway in Easton City, Pennsylvania, and plans for neighboring Phillipsburg, New Jersey as part of a broader regional effort. The expansion follows Greenlight's April 2026 announcement of its services to the City of Bethlehem and its first expansion project in the state of New Jersey, announced earlier this month.

Greenlight is investing more than $20 million in Easton City, PA and Phillipsburg, NJ, where construction is already underway to bring its fiber network to tens of thousands of homes and businesses. Initial neighborhoods in the Easton City area are expected to become serviceable in early 2027. The expansion strengthens Greenlight's growing presence in the Greater Lehigh Valley region, following its initial $62 million investment in the City of Bethlehem where construction is ongoing and thousands of households and businesses already have access.

“Our continued expansion in the Greater Lehigh Valley reflects the strong momentum we're seeing across the region and our commitment to bringing Greenlight's fiber network to even more communities,” said Mark Murphy, CEO of Greenlight Networks.“We're excited to extend our network to Easton City and beyond, giving more households and businesses access to reliable, high-speed Internet. As our network grows, we're equally committed to becoming an active part of these communities, building local relationships and supporting the people and businesses that call the region home.”

"Expanding access to reliable, high-speed internet is an important investment in the future of the Greater Lehigh Valley,” said Tony Iannelli, President and CEO of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce.“Greenlight Networks' investment in Easton and Phillipsburg demonstrates the continued growth and momentum of our region, while strengthening the infrastructure that businesses need to compete and residents need to live, work and thrive. We welcome Greenlight's commitment to the Greater Lehigh Valley and look forward to the opportunities this expansion will create for our communities."

Greenlight's presence in Pennsylvania has grown significantly over the past year through a combination of network expansion, acquisitions, and strategic investment. In April, T-Mobile and Oak Hill Capital announced a joint venture combining Greenlight Networks and GoNetspeed to accelerate fiber expansion across key Northeastern markets. The partnership reflects confidence in Greenlight's proven ability to build and operate high-quality fiber networks while creating a stronger platform for continued growth, innovation, and long-term investment.

Greenlight also completed its acquisition of FastBridge Fiber, a Reading-based fiber internet provider in July, and its acquisition of Loop Internet, a Scranton-based provider last October.

Greenlight recently entered New Jersey, its fourth state, with construction progress underway in Camden County communities, including Clementon, Laurel Springs, Lindenwold, and Pine Hill. The company's continued expansion across New Jersey and Pennsylvania demonstrates the momentum created through its growing regional footprint and positions Greenlight to bring fast, reliable fiber internet to even more homes and businesses throughout the Northeast.

Delivering High-Speed Services

With a 100 percent optic fiber network, Greenlight services are designed to support the growing demands of today's connected households and businesses. Greenlight offers speeds of up to 8 Gbps, along with straightforward pricing and no contracts, taxes or hidden fees. The company's all-fiber network provides the speed and reliability needed for streaming, remote work, online gaming, video calls, and daily internet needs.

Residents of Easton City can visit Greenlight's website to sign up for construction updates, to place pre-orders for service, be the first to know when service becomes available in their neighborhood, as well as receive exclusive new customer offers.

To learn more about Greenlight, its ultra-fast fiber optic network, and service availability, please visit: greenlightnetworks.

About Greenlight Networks

Greenlight Networks is a provider of ultra-high-speed fiber Internet, delivering symmetrical speeds of up to 8 Gbps to residential and small business customers. Since its founding in 2011, Greenlight has built, owns, and operates a state-of-the-art fiber-optic network, providing fast, reliable connectivity. Greenlight serves more than 440,000 homes and small businesses across New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and New Jersey. For more information, visit GreenlightNetworks or find it on Facebook/GreenlightNetworks, and instagram/greenlightnetworks.

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Julia Telford

The Martin Group

+1 716-796-8313

email us here

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Greenlight Networks Invests $20 Million to Expand Fiber Internet to Easton City, PA and Phillipsburg, NJ News Provided By The Martin Group October 01, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Telecommunications



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