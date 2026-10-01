MOBI Helps Families Start Holiday Gifting With Everyday Wellness Essentials

Smart and standalone health products give families more ways to mix, match, and create thoughtful holiday gifts for the people they care about.

- David Naghi, President of MOBI TechnologiesLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As families begin preparing for the holiday gifting season, MOBI Technologies, Inc. is highlighting a practical approach to gift giving: choosing everyday health and wellness products that can be useful long after the holidays are over.This October, families can mix and match MOBI products based on the needs of the people they are shopping for. MOBI's connected health products combine easy-to-use at-home measurements with optional smart features that help users keep supported health information organized through the MOBI Smart App.The MOBI Smart Arm Blood Pressure Monitor, Smart Bluetooth Pulse Oximeter, and Smart Bluetooth DualScan Ear & Forehead Thermometer are three examples of products that each serve a different purpose at home while also complementing one another as thoughtful holiday gifts.Three Products, Three Everyday UsesThe MOBI Smart Arm Blood Pressure Monitor provides at-home blood pressure and pulse readings. Its large display makes results easy to view, while Bluetooth connectivity allows users to keep their readings organized in the MOBI Smart App.Through the app, users can review previous readings and follow their information over time. This gives users the convenience of taking readings at home while maintaining an organized history of supported information.The MOBI Smart Bluetooth Pulse Oximeter adds another type of everyday measurement. The compact fingertip device measures blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) and pulse rate. Results are shown directly on its OLED display, while Bluetooth connectivity provides access to additional information and graphs through the MOBI Smart App.The MOBI Smart Bluetooth DualScan Ear & Forehead Thermometer provides fast temperature readings using either ear or forehead mode. Bluetooth connectivity allows supported temperature readings to be stored and viewed through the MOBI Smart App, making it easier to keep a record of readings over time.For families using more than one compatible MOBI connected health product, the MOBI Smart App provides a convenient place to access supported information without needing a different app for each device.Connected Care That Works TogetherBuilding a useful home wellness setup does not have to mean relying on one device for every need. Different products can serve different purposes while working together as part of a more complete approach to everyday home health monitoring.A Smart Arm Blood Pressure Monitor can provide blood pressure and pulse readings. A Smart Bluetooth Pulse Oximeter can provide oxygen saturation and pulse information. A Smart Bluetooth DualScan Ear & Forehead Thermometer can provide temperature readings when they are needed.Each product serves its own purpose and can be selected individually based on the needs of the person receiving it.Together, they can create a practical collection of connected everyday health tools, with compatible readings and information accessible through the MOBI Smart App.“Holiday gifting is personal because every family has different needs,” said David Naghi, President of MOBI Technologies.“MOBI gives families the flexibility to choose the health products that make sense for the people they care about, while connected features can help bring supported information together in one convenient app.”Give the Gift of CareAs holiday shopping begins, MOBI is encouraging families to think beyond traditional gifts and consider products that can become part of everyday routines throughout the year.For parents, grandparents, partners, caregivers, or other loved ones, that could mean starting with one useful health product or selecting several complementary products to create a more complete collection of at-home wellness tools.The idea is simple: mix, match, and choose what makes sense for your family.Whether someone needs an easier way to check blood pressure, monitor blood oxygen saturation and pulse rate, or take temperature readings, each MOBI product provides a specific function while compatible connected features help users organize supported information through the MOBI Smart App.Together, these products reflect MOBI's goal of making everyday health technology clear, useful, and approachable for families.MOBI health and wellness products are available through MOBIUSA and participating retail partners. Product selection and availability may vary by retailer.

Karen Thomas

Thomas Public Relations, Inc.

+1 (631) 549-7575

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MOBI Helps Families Start Holiday Gifting with Everyday Wellness Essentials News Provided By MOBI Technologies, Inc. October 01, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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