New Title: Medicare Advantage Plans Are Finalizing 2027 Changes - 7 Things To Check Before October 15

MENAFN - Free Financial Advisor) Medicare Advantage members can compare 2027 premiums, prescription coverage, provider networks, and out-of-pocket costs before the December 7 enrollment deadline. A plan's monthly premium tells only part of the story – Shutterstock

Medicare Advantage plans for 2027 deserve a closer look before October 15, when the annual Medicare Open Enrollment period begins. A plan that covered a familiar doctor, affordable prescriptions, and convenient specialist visits this year may offer different terms next year.

The biggest mistake involves checking only the monthly premium. That number can look perfectly reasonable while a prescription moves into a more expensive tier or a preferred specialist leaves the network. Medicare beneficiaries can review their current coverage, compare available alternatives, and prepare for enrollment decisions before the annual window opens. Seven checks can help reveal changes that deserve attention before choosing coverage for 2027.

1. Read the Annual Notice of Change Before Comparing Plans

Your plan's Annual Notice of Change, usually called the ANOC, deserves a careful read this fall. Insurers send this document in September to explain changes that take effect in January. It outlines adjustments to premiums, copayments, covered services, and other plan terms.

Pay particular attention to the sections that describe what changed from the current year. A quick glance at the first page will not reveal every adjustment that affects your household. If the notice never arrives, contact your insurer and request a copy. Keep the document handy while comparing alternatives, because it provides a useful reference for spotting changes that deserve a closer look.

2. Check Whether Your Doctors and Hospitals Remain In-Network

A familiar doctor can be worth more than an attractive list of extra benefits. Medicare Advantage plans use provider networks, and those networks can change between coverage years. A physician who accepts your plan today may not participate in its 2027 network. The same concern applies to hospitals, specialists, laboratories, and other providers.

Check the insurer's current online directory, then contact the doctor's office to confirm participation in the specific plan for 2027. Ask about the exact plan name, since one insurer may offer several products with different networks. If you regularly visit a specialist at a particular hospital, verify both connections rather than assuming one guarantees the other. A low premium loses some appeal if keeping your preferred care becomes difficult or more expensive.

3. Put Your Prescriptions Through a Fresh Check

Prescription coverage can change even when your medication and dosage stay exactly the same. Medicare Advantage plans that include Part D drug coverage can revise their formularies, which list covered medications, and adjust the costs assigned to different drugs. A medication may move to another pricing tier, face new restrictions, or require a different approval process. Those changes can affect your spending throughout the year.

Review every prescription, including medications you fill only occasionally. Use Medicare's Plan Finder to compare available coverage and estimated drug costs, entering the correct medication, dosage, and preferred pharmacy. Check whether the plan requires prior authorization, step therapy, or quantity limits for any prescription you take. If a medication presents a coverage problem, contact the plan about its rules and available alternatives before enrolling.

4. Calculate What Medical Care Could Cost in A Difficult Year

A plan's monthly premium tells only part of the financial story. Compare its deductible, copayments, coinsurance, and annual out-of-pocket maximum for covered Medicare services. That maximum matters because it limits your spending on covered Part A and Part B services under Medicare Advantage. It generally does not include premiums, prescription drug costs, or services the plan does not cover.

Consider how the plan would handle several specialist visits, imaging tests, or an unexpected hospital stay. A plan with a higher premium might offer lower costs when you actually receive care. Another plan might look cheaper until you examine its charges for frequently used services. Compare realistic healthcare needs rather than choosing coverage based on a single appealing number.

5. Recheck Dental, Vision, Hearing, and Other Extras

Dental allowances, glasses, hearing aids, fitness programs, and transportation benefits can influence a plan's appeal. However, advertised benefits rarely tell the whole story. Dental coverage might impose annual limits, restrict certain procedures, or require visits to participating dentists. Vision benefits may cover routine exams but offer narrower allowances for frames or lenses.

Read the benefit details for 2027 instead of assuming last year's perks will continue unchanged. Check whether your dentist participates and whether the plan covers the particular service you need. Also examine any allowances, expiration dates, frequency limits, and reimbursement rules. An extra benefit has practical value only if you can use it under the plan's actual terms.

6. Look Beyond the Premium to Referrals and Approval Rules

Medicare Advantage plans can require referrals or prior authorization for certain services. These rules vary by plan, so review them before switching. A plan might offer attractive coverage but require additional steps before approving a scan, procedure, or specialist appointment.

If you receive ongoing treatment, ask how a new plan handles existing authorizations and scheduled care. Medicare provides certain protections for people transitioning between plans during ongoing treatment, but individual circumstances still matter. Check the plan's Evidence of Coverage for specific requirements. Also review its 2027 Medicare star rating, available through Medicare's plan comparison resources, as one additional measure of plan quality.

7. Compare Alternatives Before the December Deadline

October 15 marks the start of Medicare Open Enrollment, not the deadline for making a decision. The enrollment period runs through December 7, 2026, and changes generally take effect January 1, 2027. Plan comparisons for 2027 become available on Medicare beginning October 1.

Use the Medicare Plan Finder to compare available plans in your ZIP code. Review the full cost picture, provider access, prescription coverage, and benefits before enrolling. If you consider switching to Original Medicare, investigate prescription coverage and Medigap eligibility first. Medigap enrollment rights and underwriting rules can vary by state and circumstance, so switching deserves careful planning. Free, unbiased counseling through your State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) can also help you compare options.

Give Your 2027 Coverage a Real-Life Test

The most useful Medicare Advantage plan is one that fits your healthcare needs, preferred providers, prescriptions, and budget. A lower premium cannot compensate for a coverage gap that disrupts ongoing care. Likewise, a generous benefit package may offer little value if its restrictions make those benefits difficult to use.

Start with your Annual Notice of Change, then verify the details that affect your everyday healthcare. You have until December 7 to make most changes during Open Enrollment, but starting early leaves more room to investigate confusing terms.

Which Medicare Advantage benefit or potential cost change matters most to you when comparing plans for 2027? Share your thoughts in the comments.