Earn More Than $150,000 And Over 50? Your 401(K) Catch-Up Rules Changed In 2026

MENAFN - Free Financial Advisor) Workers over 50 can generally contribute up to $32,500 to most 401(k) plans in 2026, but higher earners above the applicable wage threshold must make catch-up contributions on a Roth basis – Shutterstock

Turning 50 used to open the door to extra traditional 401(k) contributions without much fuss. In 2026, higher earners face a new wrinkle: workers whose wages exceed a federal threshold generally must make their catch-up contributions on a Roth basis.

That change matters because Roth contributions work differently at tax time. Instead of receiving the usual upfront federal income-tax deduction, workers pay taxes on those contributions now and may qualify for tax-free withdrawals later. The new rule doesn't eliminate the extra savings opportunity, but it changes how that money enters a retirement account.

For employees earning more than $150,000, one detail deserves particular attention. The law measures prior-year wages from the employer sponsoring the plan, not simply total household income or every dollar earned from every source. That distinction can determine which rules apply.

The New Rule Targets Wages, Not Your Entire Financial Life

The change stems from the SECURE 2.0 Act, which introduced a Roth requirement for certain higher-paid workers making age-based catch-up contributions. The rule took effect in 2026, following an administrative transition period.

The relevant threshold uses Social Security wages from the sponsoring employer reported in Box 3 of Form W-2 for the previous calendar year. The original statutory threshold was $145,000, with subsequent annual cost-of-living adjustments. For 2026, the applicable threshold is $150,000.

That means a worker generally checks qualifying wages from 2025 to determine whether the Roth catch-up requirement applies in 2026. A salary above $150,000 in 2026 alone doesn't settle the question for that same year.

Consider someone who earned $148,000 in qualifying wages from the employer last year but received a raise this year. The worker may fall below the threshold for the 2026 determination, even though current pay exceeds $150,000. Employer changes, bonuses, and the specific wages reported on the W-2 can complicate the calculation, so the number on a salary offer alone doesn't tell the whole story.

Your Extra Retirement Room Is Worth $8,000 in 2026

The Roth requirement changes the tax treatment of catch-up contributions, not the amount workers can contribute. In 2026, the regular employee contribution limit for most 401(k) plans is $24,500. Eligible workers aged 50 and older can generally add another $8,000, bringing their total employee contributions to $32,500 who turn 60, 61, 62, or 63 during 2026 qualify for a higher catch-up limit of $11,250 instead. That raises their potential total employee contributions to $35,750, assuming their plan permits the higher limit and they meet the other requirements.

These figures apply to most traditional 401(k) plans. SIMPLE plans have different limits.

The extra contribution space can matter for someone who has spent years paying college bills, covering a mortgage, or helping family members. A higher salary doesn't automatically mean retirement savings have caught up with retirement goals.

However, these limits describe the maximum available under federal rules, not a contribution requirement. Employer plan terms and individual eligibility still matter. Someone who cannot afford the maximum can contribute less without losing the ability to save through the plan.

Roth Contributions Change When You Pay the Tax

Traditional 401(k) contributions generally reduce current federal taxable income. The money can grow inside the account, but withdrawals typically face income tax in retirement.

Roth 401(k) contributions take a different route. Workers contribute after-tax dollars, so those contributions don't provide the same upfront federal income-tax deduction. Qualified Roth withdrawals, including earnings, can come out tax-free when the applicable requirements are met.

That difference becomes tangible when a worker redirects an additional $8,000 into a Roth account. The contribution itself doesn't lower federal taxable income in the way a traditional contribution would. Depending on the worker's tax circumstances, that can increase the current tax bill compared with making the same contribution on a traditional basis.

The trade-off comes later. A worker who pays taxes now may benefit from tax-free qualified withdrawals in retirement. Someone who expects a lower tax rate after leaving work might value the upfront deduction from traditional contributions, although future tax rates and retirement income remain uncertain.

Neither account type guarantees a better result. The choice depends on the worker's current tax situation, future income needs, investment horizon, and other retirement resources. For higher earners subject to the new requirement, however, the choice disappears for catch-up contributions: those dollars must go into the Roth side of an eligible plan.

Check Your Payroll Settings Before the Next Paycheck

A retirement plan can look perfectly normal on a benefits website while a small payroll setting creates confusion. Workers who previously directed every 401(k) contribution into a traditional account should check how their employer handles catch-up contributions under the new rules.

Start with the plan administrator or benefits department. Ask whether the plan offers Roth 401(k) contributions, how it identifies employees subject to the wage threshold, and whether payroll automatically redirects eligible catch-up contributions. The answers can clarify whether an employee needs to change an election or simply verify existing settings.

This deserves attention if a worker approaches the regular contribution limit late in the year. Payroll must distinguish ordinary deferrals from catch-up contributions to apply the rules correctly. A mistaken assumption about the account type could create confusion during a year-end review.

Also check how employer matching contributions work. A plan may calculate its match using eligible traditional or Roth employee contributions, depending on its terms. The match itself follows separate tax rules, so employees shouldn't assume that directing their own contributions into a Roth account automatically makes every employer contribution Roth.

A Salary Raise Can Change Next Year's Catch-Up Rules

The lookback rule creates a timing issue that catches people off guard. A bonus or promotion received in one year could affect the tax treatment of catch-up contributions the following year.

For example, a worker might earn below the threshold in 2025, then receive a substantial raise in 2026. The 2026 catch-up determination generally uses qualifying wages from 2025, so the raise alone doesn't automatically trigger the requirement for that year. If the worker's qualifying wages exceed the applicable threshold in 2026, that could change the determination for 2027.

Job changes can complicate the picture. The rule focuses on wages from the employer sponsoring the plan, rather than simply adding together every paycheck from unrelated employers. Workers with multiple jobs should ask their plan administrator how the rule applies to their specific employment history.

The IRS provides updated contribution limits and catch-up guidance on its retirement plan website. Checking that guidance each year can help workers avoid relying on an outdated limit or wage threshold.

Make the Tax Change Part of Your Retirement Plan

The 2026 rule doesn't prevent higher earners from building retirement savings. It changes the tax treatment of the extra contributions they make, potentially shifting more of the tax bill into their working years.

For workers over 50, the practical priorities are straightforward: verify the prior-year wage test, confirm the plan's Roth features, review payroll elections, and check the current contribution limits. Those steps help prevent an administrative detail from disrupting a retirement savings strategy.

A Roth requirement also creates an opportunity to review the bigger picture. Retirement income may eventually come from traditional accounts, Roth accounts, Social Security, and taxable investments. Knowing which accounts may generate taxable income can help make future withdrawal planning more deliberate.

Would you prefer to pay taxes on more retirement savings now or preserve the traditional 401(k) tax deduction while you work? Share your thoughts in the comments.