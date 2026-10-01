Come And Join Congress Directly Leaving Behind Your 'Baggage': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Tells Mamata Banerjee

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 1 (IANS) Former West Bengal Congress President and five-time previous Lok Sabha member, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, on Thursday gave an open call to the former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to directly come under the fold of the Congress leader but after leaving behind her "baggage" attached to the Trinamool Congress.

"Mamata Banerjee will take the right decision if she joins Congress directly with the existing MPs and MLAs who are still loyal to her. We will accept it. When she had already taken shelter under the leadership of Congress, which is like a banyan tree, she should join the party directly instead of carrying along a separate entity. She should do that just leaving behind the 'baggage' and the 'one' which is her biggest problem," Chowdhury told media persons.

Although Chowdhury did not specify what he exactly meant while using the 'term' baggage, political observers say that this is a clear hint towards Mamata Banerjee's nephew and Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who is also the party's Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha member.

The former State Congress President's call in the matter is significant on two counts, political observers say.

The first factor is that Mamata Banerjee floated Trinamool Congress in 1998, breaking away from the Congress accusing the then state leadership of the country's oldest national party of not being serious in carrying forward movements against the then CPI-M-led Left Front government in West Bengal.

Secondly, Chowdhury, throughout his political career had established his image as a dyed-in-the-wool 'anti-Mamata' personality.

Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee attended the INDIA bloc meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday where she spoke to Sonia Gandhi and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee also supported each other on various issues in the meeting following which Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's message on Thursday is perceived to be quite significant.

There was no however no reaction either from Mamata Banerjee or any of the leaders from the faction led by her in the matter.