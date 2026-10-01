Maha Govt Unveils 'Invest Maharashtra' Brand, Signs 66 Mous Worth Rs 8.58 Lakh Crore

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday launched the 'Invest Maharashtra' brand initiative with the tagline“Made for Business”, unveiling a proposed investment portfolio of 66 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth more than $92.19 billion, or approximately Rs 8.58 lakh crore.

The proposed investments are estimated to generate more than three lakh direct and indirect jobs.

Addressing global investors, industry leaders and state officials, Chief Minister Fadnavis said the initiative aims to connect enterprise with grassroots development and create opportunities for young engineers, local suppliers and farming communities across the state.

The newly unveiled logo merges the“i” of investment with the“M” of Maharashtra, symbolising a partnership between enterprise and government.

Under the“Made for Business” positioning, the administration has promised single-window accountability, time-bound approvals and proactive dispute resolution.

The 66 MoUs worth $92.19 billion target high-growth sectors, including semiconductors, data centres, renewable energy, advanced manufacturing, aerospace, defence, healthcare and agro-processing.

Aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for economic growth, the initiative is designed to help Maharashtra achieve its target of becoming a $1 trillion economy by 2030, Chief Minister Fadnavis said.

A key focus of the initiative is to ensure that industrial opportunities extend beyond traditional metropolitan centres such as Mumbai and Pune.

The proposed projects span regions including Chandrapur, Wardha, Nagpur, Gondia, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna in Vidarbha and Marathwada, as well as Nashik, Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Ratnagiri, Palghar and the broader Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

To support these investments, the state government outlined plans for dedicated hubs such as an Education City, a Medicity, and an AI and Innovation City, aimed at linking industrial growth with talent development and research ecosystems.

Setting expectations for the administration, Chief Minister Fadnavis directed the Invest Maharashtra team to take direct ownership of projects, monitor progress continuously, and address regulatory bottlenecks early.

“A timely decision can advance a factory. A resolved bottleneck can unlock employment. A clear answer can give an entrepreneur the confidence to expand,” he said.

The Chief Minister also appealed to industry leaders to support communities in agrarian regions facing rainfall deficits through contributions to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

He urged technology and manufacturing companies to apply their engineering expertise to water conservation, efficient irrigation and wastewater recycling to strengthen resilience in rural Maharashtra.

Chief Minister Fadnavis also highlighted Maharashtra's investor-friendly ecosystem and ongoing development initiatives.

Principal Secretary, Industries Department, P. Anbalagan highlighted Maharashtra's strategy to attract global investments, launch innovation hubs and maintain leadership in technology and industry.