Over 9.1 Million Beneficiaries Receive Social Security Pensions: Rajasthan CM

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 1 (IANS) Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday said that an empowered and compassionate society can be built only through the participation and collective contribution of all generations.

He said that while the youth bring fresh energy and new ideas, the older generation possesses valuable experience and a deep understanding of life.

When the energy of youth and the wisdom of senior citizens come together, social progress and national strength are further enhanced, he said.

Addressing senior citizens at his official residence on the occasion of the International Day of Older Persons, the Chief Minister said older people have witnessed unprecedented changes over the past 75 to 80 years in almost every sphere of life, including science and technology, development, food habits, clothing, social life and cultural values.

He emphasised that the younger generation should learn from senior citizens' experiences and understand the struggles and lessons of the past.

Their lives, he said, are repositories of stories of struggle, achievement, decision-making in difficult circumstances and wisdom that can guide future generations.

The Chief Minister said serving the elderly is among the highest forms of service and urged young people to care for their parents and senior citizens, noting that their blessings are invaluable.

Sharma said the state government is implementing various social security schemes to ensure the safety, dignity and self-reliance of senior citizens.

The state distributes more than Rs 1,100 crore every month in social security pensions to about 9.1 million beneficiaries across the state.

He said 53 nursing homes and seven Sant Shravan Kumar Kalyan Seva Ashrams are operating to provide medical care, education, and other essential facilities to senior citizens.

In addition, 36 Chief Minister Rehabilitation Homes and 17 Swayamsiddha Ashrams are being run to protect and support the social well-being of older people.

Under the Ramashray Yojana, the government has established 61 Ramashray wards in 61 district hospitals across the state to provide healthcare services to senior citizens.

Under the Senior Citizen Pilgrimage Scheme, the government has so far facilitated pilgrimages for 1.12 lakh senior citizens.

The Chief Minister also said senior citizens aged 60 to 80 years receive a 50 per cent concession on fares in state transport buses, while those aged 80 years and above get free travel.

During the programme, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma transferred Rs 684.21 crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to 50,94,831 beneficiaries of the old-age pension scheme under the social security pension programme.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister interacted directly with beneficiaries from various districts and listened to their experiences.

Senior citizens who have made notable contributions to social service were honoured with shawls, shriphal and certificates of appreciation.

Assistive devices were also distributed among beneficiaries.

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Avinash Gehlot said that on the International Day of Older Persons, the state government honoured individuals and organisations across Rajasthan for their notable contributions in various fields through district-level programmes.

He said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, the state government is working to provide a dignified life, social security, and equal opportunities to uplift deprived and needy sections of society.

Additional Chief Secretary (Social Justice and Empowerment) Dinesh Kumar and Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Gayatri Rathore, along with other senior officials, attended the program.

Senior citizens from districts across the state also participated through video conferencing.