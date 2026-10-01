Bengal: Floods Disrupt Train Services On Sahibganj Loop

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 1 (IANS) Train services on the historic Sahibganj Loop, a key rail link connecting West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar, have been severely affected over the past several days after the Ganga eroded the embankment between Sakrigali and Maharajpur stations.

The affected stretch forms part of the Sahibganj-Barharwa section of the loop.

A large number of personnel are working round the clock at the site to reinforce the embankment with boulders and other materials.

While all services on the Down line have been suspended, train movement continues on the Up line under speed restrictions.

Eastern Railway (ER) has cancelled several trains and diverted many others.

Some trains are also being short-terminated and short-originated.

A senior ER official said the situation arose after the water level in the Ganga began rising.

At one stage, the river was barely 15 meters from the tracks, and part of the embankment had been eroded.

The official said restoration work began after the water receded to a safe distance and that workforce and materials were already in place.

This section in Jharkhand forms part of the Sahibganj Loop.

Barharwa is a major junction connecting routes towards Sahibganj, Bhagalpur, Rampurhat and Howrah.

The Sahibganj Loop holds immense historical significance as part of the original Delhi-Howrah route.

The 410-km stretch connects Khana Junction in West Bengal to Kiul Junction in Bihar via Sahibganj.

Constructed in the 1860s, it was originally part of the main rail route between Howrah and Delhi.

The Railways later built a shorter chord line that could handle higher traffic volumes.

That route subsequently became the main line, while the older alignment came to be known as the Sahibganj Loop.

The stretch is known for its scenic alignment along the Ganga.

However, its proximity to the river has led to operational disruptions during this year's floods.

Nearly 18 trains, including the Howrah-Sahibganj Intercity Express, have been cancelled.

Trains such as the Ballia-Sealdah Express and the Kathgodam-Howrah Bagh Express have been diverted via Munger, Bhagalpur, Banka, Deoghar and the Jasidih Bypass.

The Delhi-Kamakhya Brahmaputra Mail and the 15734 Bhatinda-Balurghat Farakka Express will be diverted via Jamalpur, Munger and Katihar.

The Gaya-Howrah Express will operate through Kiul, Jhajha and Asansol.

The Bhagalpur-Ranchi Vananchal Express and the 13072 Jamalpur-Howrah Express will be diverted via Bhagalpur, Dumka and Rampurhat.

“If the weather remains favourable, restoration work will be completed soon, and services will return to normal after the necessary clearances,” an official said.