10 Baby Names Everyone Thought Were Gone For Good - But Parents Are Bringing Them Back

MENAFN - Kids Aint Cheap) Once-forgotten names including Mabel, Arthur, Dorothy, Opal, and Florence are climbing U.S. baby-name rankings again. Today's parents are turning century-old choices into modern nursery favorites. (Pexels).

Baby names have a funny way of making grandparents feel suddenly fashionable again. Names once dismissed as hopelessly old-fashioned are appearing on birth announcements, daycare cubbies, and playgrounds across America. Current naming data show several vintage baby names climbing steadily after spending decades far from their former popularity. In fact, Nameberry reports that only 71% of U.S. babies born in 2024 received a Top 1,000 name, reflecting how widely parents are spreading their choices. That growing appetite for something distinctive is giving yesterday's names another chance.

1. Mabel Is No Longer Just A Great-Grandmother Name

Mabel may be one of the clearest examples of vintage baby names becoming genuinely fashionable again. The name ranked No. 669 in 2014 but climbed all the way to No. 201 in 2025, according to Nameberry's Mabel popularity data. The number of newborn Mabels jumped from 427 to 1,522 during that period. Its short sound also fits comfortably beside popular choices such as Hazel and Mae. Parents considering it get something recognizable without choosing a name heard constantly in every classroom.

2. Dorothy Is Slowly Finding A New Generation

Dorothy was a powerhouse a century ago, reaching No. 2 nationally at its historic peak. After becoming associated more with older generations, however, it spent years far down the rankings. Nameberry reports that Dorothy rose from No. 726 in 2014 to No. 421 in 2025, when 743 newborn girls received the name. Nicknames such as Dottie and Dot can make the formal name feel surprisingly playful. That flexibility helps explain why some vintage baby names can sound new without actually being new.

3. Arthur Has Staged A Remarkable Comeback

Arthur is no longer merely a name parents recognize from history books and family trees. It climbed from No. 306 in 2014 to No. 87 in 2025, when 3,847 boys received the name, according to Nameberry's current Arthur data. That puts Arthur firmly back inside the national Top 100. The name also offers the friendly nickname Art while retaining a traditional full form. For parents wanting something established but increasingly current, Arthur now checks both boxes.

4. Florence Is Moving Up Fast

Florence once ranked as high as No. 6, but generations passed before American parents began seriously reconsidering it. The turnaround has recently become difficult to miss. Nameberry's Florence data show the name moving from No. 1,302 in 2014 to No. 391 in 2025. Births bearing the name increased from 183 to 796 over those 11 years. Florence also gives families modern-sounding nickname possibilities including Flo and Flossie.

5. Opal Has Regained Its Shine

Gemstone names may sound contemporary, but Opal was already a Top 100 choice in the early 1900s. It subsequently faded before beginning a striking modern recovery. According to Nameberry's Opal statistics, the name advanced from No. 1,304 in 2014 to No. 423 in 2025. The annual number of newborn Opals rose from 183 to 740 during that same period. For parents drawn to Ruby or Pearl, Opal offers a less common alternative with similar vintage appeal.

6. Otto Sounds Fresh Again

Otto illustrates how a compact Victorian-era name can suddenly sound surprisingly modern. It ranked only No. 630 in 2014 but reached No. 277 in 2025. During that stretch, annual births increased from 417 to 1,241, according to current Nameberry data. Its simple spelling and two-syllable pronunciation may also appeal to parents who dislike complicated names. That matters because 37% of parents in one naming survey said easy spelling and pronunciation were priorities, Parents reported.

7. Goldie Has Returned From Near Disappearance

Goldie might sound like the ultimate antique nickname, which makes its revival particularly noticeable. After disappearing from the U.S. Top 1,000 decades ago, it finally returned in 2021. Nameberry reports that Goldie reached No. 621 in 2025, with 469 newborn girls receiving it. That compares with only 75 births in 2014. Parents considering vintage baby names should remember that a once-unfashionable nickname can eventually become a standalone choice.

8. Walter Is Quietly Holding Its Ground

Walter never completely disappeared, but for years it sounded more boardroom than nursery. That perception is changing as traditional boy names find younger audiences. The name rose to No. 252 in 2025, when 1,381 boys were named Walter, according to Nameberry's latest figures. Walt provides a shorter option for families who find the full version too formal. Before choosing it, parents should try saying both versions with their surname because rhythm can matter as much as popularity.

9. Edith Is Getting Another Look

Edith was once among America's most familiar girls' names, peaking at No. 26 in the 1890s. Today it remains far less common, but it has established a foothold among revived classics. The name ranked No. 499 in 2025, with 595 newborn girls receiving it, according to Nameberry's Edith data. The nickname Edie gives parents a softer, more casual alternative. This is one reason vintage baby names can work particularly well when they offer both formal and everyday versions.

10. Betty Is Showing Signs Of Life

Betty has not returned on the scale of Arthur or Mabel, so parents should keep this comeback in perspective. Still, the movement is notable because the name once seemed firmly tied to another era. Births increased from 196 in 2014 to 253 in 2024 before slipping to 212 in 2025, according to Nameberry's Betty history. That makes Betty more of an emerging possibility than a full-scale revival. Families who want an uncommon throwback may see that rarity as an advantage rather than a drawback.

Yesterday's Names Are Becoming Tomorrow's Class List

The bigger story is not that every forgotten name will suddenly become popular again. Instead, parents appear increasingly comfortable searching deeper into family trees and earlier generations for distinctive choices. When evaluating vintage baby names, check current popularity, initials, likely nicknames, pronunciation, and how the full name sounds aloud before deciding. A name that seems unusual today may feel perfectly ordinary by the time a child reaches kindergarten.

Which supposedly outdated baby name do you think deserves another comeback, and which one should stay in the past? Share your pick in the comments.