BJP Questions Congress Poll Promises, Cites Civic Limits Ahead Of Gandhinagar Election

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Oct 1 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday questioned the feasibility of several promises in the Congress manifesto for the upcoming Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections, arguing that many proposals fall outside the civic body's jurisdiction and financial capacity.

Reacting to the Congress manifesto, BJP chief spokesperson Anil Patel said several issues highlighted by the opposition party did not come under the municipal corporation's mandate. Referring to the GMC's budget, which he said was around Rs 1,500 crore to Rs 1,700 crore, Patel questioned the practicality of the promises.

“Which face does Congress have to talk about creating 10,000 jobs for youth in a municipal corporation that does not even have 10,000 employees in total?” Patel asked, questioning whether the assurances could be implemented within the corporation's available resources.

He also criticised Congress for promising“zero tolerance” towards corruption, referring to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's remarks on leakages in government spending.

Gandhinagar city BJP president Ashishkumar Dave said the corporation had undertaken extensive infrastructure and public-facility works since the BJP came to power.

He cited improvements in cleanliness, healthcare, schools, roads, yoga centres and libraries among the facilities developed in the city.

Dave said more than 72 schools in Gandhinagar have Smart Boards and that some model schools have AI-based education facilities.

He also noted that more than 10 lakh trees had been planted in the city, inspired by Gandhinagar MP Amit Shah.

The BJP's response came after the Gujarat Congress released its“Congress Commitment” manifesto for the GMC elections.

The manifesto was unveiled in the presence of Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda, Congress Legislature Party leader Tushar Chaudhary, AICC Secretary and Gujarat Co-in-charge Subhashini Yadav, along with other senior party leaders.

The GMC election covers 44 seats across 11 wards, with polling scheduled for October 11 and counting on October 13.

Among its key promises, Congress said residents would not be required to pay taxes in areas where adequate basic infrastructure is not provided.

The party also proposed a personal accident insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh for the head of every low-income family.

Other commitments include ending fixed-pay, contractual and outsourcing systems in the corporation and creating employment opportunities for 10,000 youth.

The manifesto also proposes expanded public transport facilities, including four“Pink Wheels” city buses in every ward for women, a 50 per cent concession in property tax for women, and measures to develop Gandhinagar as a youth-oriented“Gen-Z city” with facilities for sports, gyms, libraries and cultural activities.

Congress also promised ward-level public audit committees and a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption.

The Congress manifesto comes as campaigning gathers pace for the October 11 civic election, in which the parties are contesting the 44-member corporation.

In the 2021 election, the BJP won 41 seats, while Congress secured two seats and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won one.