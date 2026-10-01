Trinamool Leader's Brother-In-Law Among Four Held In Job Fraud Case

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 1 (IANS) Former Trinamool Congress MLA and district president Ajit Maity's brother-in-law, Govinda Kar, and three others have been arrested in connection with an alleged financial fraud involving promises of jobs, police said on Thursday.

The former MLA is already in police custody in the same case following his arrest.

Along with his brother-in-law, police also arrested his driver, Amal Bhuiyan, and an associate, Pranab Mandal alias Saheb.

On Thursday, police from Kharagpur Local Police Station arrested Govinda Kar from his residence in Madpur.

Investigators said they recovered cash and several gold ornaments during the search.

Meanwhile, police also raided the residence of Pranab Mandal, a resident of Ajit Maity's native village, Fulgeriya, on Wednesday morning.

Police seized several important documents and a laptop during the raid.

According to police, Ajit Maity allegedly took Rs 5 lakh from a person on the promise of securing a job in the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS).

The complainant alleged that despite paying the amount for his wife's employment in 2025, he did not receive a job.

He further claimed that when he sought a refund, he was threatened.

Subsequently, on September 26, he lodged a written complaint with Kharagpur Local Police Station.

Although Ajit Maity was granted bail in an earlier case in Pingla, he has been in police custody for four days since Tuesday in connection with the new case registered in Kharagpur.

The arrested Govinda Kar, Amal Bhuiyan and Pranab Mandal were produced before the Midnapore Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court on Thursday.

Public Prosecutor Syed Nazim Habib said the court had granted two days of police custody for all three accused in the case registered under relevant sections relating to alleged job fraud and non-return of money.

Defence counsel Mrinal Chowdhury said Ajit Maity will appear before the court again on October 3.

According to the court's order, the three accused will remain in police custody until then.