Gujarat: GSECL Enters Nuclear Power Sector, Signs Mou With NPCIL For New Project

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Oct 1 (IANS) Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited (GSECL) on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) for the development of a new nuclear power project in the state, with the proposed project at Dhuvaran expected to have a capacity of around 4,000 MW and involve potential investment of nearly Rs one lakh crore.

The agreement marks GSECL's first entry into the nuclear power sector. It aims to strengthen Gujarat's long-term energy security and expand its access to clean, reliable power.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Energy Minister Rushikesh Patel, Principal Secretary of the Energy and Petrochemicals Department, GSECL Chairman Ashwini Kumar, and NPCIL Chairman and Managing Director V. Rajesh.

According to the state government, the proposed project at Dhuvaran will add around 4,000 MW to Gujarat's power generation capacity.

It said the project could generate employment, support industrial development and the local economy, while contributing to efforts to reduce carbon emissions and support India's net-zero target.

Gujarat has been expanding its renewable energy capacity, particularly in solar and wind power. The state has set a target of establishing more than 100 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030.

However, solar and wind generation are dependent on weather and other natural conditions, making continuously available generation important for grid stability.

The government said nuclear power could complement renewable sources by providing continuous and reliable electricity.

Under the MoU, GSECL will assess land availability and supporting infrastructure, while NPCIL will undertake site surveys, technical studies and provide expert guidance.

Further work will be determined based on the site's technical and economic feasibility and the statutory approvals required for the project.

The initiative comes as the Centre expands its nuclear energy program, with the government announcing a target of 100 GW of nuclear power capacity by 2047.

The Department of Atomic Energy has also been working with Gujarat on nuclear power development, including discussions on large nuclear projects, small modular reactors, site identification and technical studies.

NPCIL, a public sector enterprise under the Department of Atomic Energy, is responsible for the design, construction, commissioning and operation of nuclear power reactors.

It currently operates 24 commercial nuclear reactors with an installed capacity of 8,780 MW and has seven reactors under construction with a combined capacity of 6,100 MW.

The Gujarat government said the nuclear projects would operate under the SHANTI Act, 2025.

The Act provides the legal framework for nuclear energy development and allows wider participation of public and private entities under the applicable licensing and safety framework.

The state government described the agreement as a significant step in its energy transition, with the proposed nuclear capacity intended to strengthen the availability of reliable, low-carbon electricity alongside Gujarat's growing renewable energy base.