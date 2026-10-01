Sahm Explores Cross-Border Investment And Market Connectivity At AFCM Annual Conference 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) ABU DHABI - (ARAB NEWSWIRE ) - Sahm Financial Limited, a firm based in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), participated in the AFCM Annual Conference 2026 in Abu Dhabi on September 29–30, contributing industry perspectives on cross-border investment and market connectivity. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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During the two-day conference, Steven Chou, Chairman of Sahm Financial Limited, joined a panel discussion on cross-border investment and market connectivity, while the company hosted an exhibition booth, meeting representatives of exchanges, financial institutions and other market participants.

Steven Chou, Chairman of Sahm Financial Limited, joined a panel discussion titledwhich explored the development of cross-border investment and greater connectivity between regional and international markets.

Steven Chou said:“As investors are increasingly demanding a wider product suite as well as broader trading venue coverage across global capital markets, ETFs and dual listings can help facilitate cross-border access, while continued collaboration across markets will be important to building a more connected regional investment ecosystem.”

The discussion highlighted the growing role of ETFs and dual listings in connecting investors with markets across jurisdictions, as well as the importance of market infrastructure, regulatory development and evolving investor demand in supporting greater cross-border market access.

Alongside its participation in the conference discussions,hosted a booth, where it met representatives of exchanges, financial institutions and other capital market participants.

The on-site engagement provided an opportunity for Sahm Financial Limited to exchange views with the regional capital markets community following the launch of its DFSA-regulated operations in the DIFC.

Together with its participation in industry discussions, the booth engagement reflected Sahm Financial Limited's continued engagement with the regional financial community and its focus on supporting connectivity between regional and international capital markets.

Advising on Financial Products; Arranging Deals in Investments; and Dealing in Investments as Agent.

Sahm Financial Limited is a financial services firm based in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) (Licence No. CL10742) and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) (Reference No. F012218). As the DIFC subsidiary of Valuable Capital Group Limited operating under the Sahm brand, Sahm Financial Limited is authorised by the DFSA to conduct the following regulated financial activities:

Through its regulated presence in the DIFC, Sahm Financial Limited supports Sahm's broader mission of delivering secure, transparent, and technology-driven investment solutions. For more information, visit:

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer, solicitation or promotion of any financial product or financial service. Sahm Financial Limited isand is authorised to provide financial services to Retail Clients and Professional Clients, subject to the scope and conditions of its DFSA licence. Its regulated financial services are provided in or from the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and are not directed at persons in any jurisdiction, including elsewhere in the UAE, where such activity would be contrary to applicable law or regulation. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of capital.

This press release is issued through Arab Newswire ( ) - a press release distribution service for the Arab World, Middle East and North Africa (MENA).