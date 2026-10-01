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Sahm Explores Cross-Border Investment And Market Connectivity At AFCM Annual Conference 2026
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) ABU DHABI - (ARAB NEWSWIRE ) - Sahm Financial Limited, a firm based in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), participated in the AFCM Annual Conference 2026 in Abu Dhabi on September 29–30, contributing industry perspectives on cross-border investment and market connectivity. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn During the two-day conference, Steven Chou, Chairman of Sahm Financial Limited, joined a panel discussion on cross-border investment and market connectivity, while the company hosted an exhibition booth, meeting representatives of exchanges, financial institutions and other market participants. Discussing Cross-Border Investment and Market Connectivity Steven Chou, Chairman of Sahm Financial Limited, joined a panel discussion titled “From ETFs to Dual Listings: Redefining Access, Liquidity, and Market Integration,” which explored the development of cross-border investment and greater connectivity between regional and international markets. Steven Chou said:“As investors are increasingly demanding a wider product suite as well as broader trading venue coverage across global capital markets, ETFs and dual listings can help facilitate cross-border access, while continued collaboration across markets will be important to building a more connected regional investment ecosystem.” The discussion highlighted the growing role of ETFs and dual listings in connecting investors with markets across jurisdictions, as well as the importance of market infrastructure, regulatory development and evolving investor demand in supporting greater cross-border market access. Engaging with the Capital Markets Community Alongside its participation in the conference discussions, Sahm Financial Limited hosted a booth, where it met representatives of exchanges, financial institutions and other capital market participants. The on-site engagement provided an opportunity for Sahm Financial Limited to exchange views with the regional capital markets community following the launch of its DFSA-regulated operations in the DIFC. Together with its participation in industry discussions, the booth engagement reflected Sahm Financial Limited's continued engagement with the regional financial community and its focus on supporting connectivity between regional and international capital markets. About Sahm Financial Limited Sahm Financial Limited is a financial services firm based in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) (Licence No. CL10742) and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) (Reference No. F012218). As the DIFC subsidiary of Valuable Capital Group Limited operating under the Sahm brand, Sahm Financial Limited is authorised by the DFSA to conduct the following regulated financial activities:
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Advising on Financial Products;
Arranging Deals in Investments; and
Dealing in Investments as Agent.
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