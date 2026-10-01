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Methodology For Assessing Stocks Of Non-Cultivated Biological Resources Of Plant Origin (Excluding Forest Resources) And Animal Origin (Excluding Game Resources) As An Element Of National Wealth In The Republic Of Belarus
(MENAFN- RCTT) Scientific and Practical Centre for Bioresources offers consumers a Methodology for assessing stocks of non-cultivated biological resources of plant origin (excluding forest resources) and animal origin (excluding game species)-as a component of national wealth in the Republic of Belarus-under a commercial agreement with technical assistance and is looking for partners to conclude a technical cooperation agreement. Description A methodology has been developed for the first time to assess the stocks of non-cultivated biological resources of plant origin (excluding forest resources) and animal origin (excluding game species) as a component of the Republic of Belarus's national wealth.
Stock assessment under this methodology includes data on the stocks of non-cultivated biological resources-in both physical and monetary terms-at year-end, as well as information on changes occurring during the preceding reporting period. The monetary valuation of these resources employs the opportunity cost method linked to the market price of the primary product derived from the resource; this approach is based on the methodology used to calculate the cost of damage resulting from the loss or degradation of the resource.
The practical application of these valuation methodologies for non-cultivated biological resources of plant and animal origin will facilitate: a more comprehensive accounting of resources within the national wealth and the System of National Accounts of the Republic of Belarus; the justification of investments in innovative projects and the evaluation of alternative natural resource use options; and the development of strategies for economic sectors and specific territorial units.
This information appears in the catalog "100 Best Developments by the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus for the National Economy (2022–2023)", 2024, pp. 171–172.(in Russian) Advantages and Innovations This methodology has been developed for the first time; there are no equivalents in the Republic of Belarus.
Foreign equivalents are not applicable. The development is unique to each country, as it is based on existing national legislation. Stage of development Already on the market Comments regarding stage of development The methodology was approved by Order No. 343-OD of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Protection of the Republic of Belarus dated November 3, 2022. Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Sector group Agrofood
Environment
ICT Industry & Services
Tourism and Cultural Heritage
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 2007 NACE keywords A.01.61 - Support activities for crop production
A.01.62 - Support activities for animal production
M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The State Scientific and Production Association "Scientific and Practical Center for Bioresources of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus" is the country's leading organization providing scientific support for state environmental policy regarding the conservation and sustainable use of flora, fauna, natural communities, and ecosystems, as well as scientific and technical support for the conservation and utilization of biodiversity and bioresources-assets recognized as the national heritage of the Republic of Belarus.
The Center participates in European projects involving international technical assistance and cross-border cooperation in the fields of biotechnology and ecology. It serves as the National Contact Point for the European Union's "Horizon 2020" Framework Programme for Research and Innovation (specifically the "Climate Action, Environment, Resource Efficiency and Raw Materials" section) and supports the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).
Key areas of activity include:
- comprehensive study and scientific support for the conservation and sustainable use of natural biological resources;
- assessment of the status and dynamics of biodiversity, natural complexes, and ecosystems;
- scientific support for the establishment, operation, and development of the system of specially protected natural areas and the national ecological network;
- development of measures to mitigate the negative impact of invasive species and to manage the populations of agricultural, forestry, and game pests.
Official website of the Scientific and Practical Center for Bioresources. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Commercial agreement with technical assistance
Technical cooperation agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing the Methodology for assessing stocks of non-cultivated biological resources of plant origin (excluding forest resources) and animal origin (excluding game species)-as an element of national wealth in the Republic of Belarus-under a commercial agreement with technical assistance.
Partners interested in developing the Methodology for assessing stocks of non-cultivated biological resources of plant origin (excluding forest resources) and animal origin (excluding game species)-as an element of national wealth in the Republic of Belarus-under a technical cooperation agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
Stock assessment under this methodology includes data on the stocks of non-cultivated biological resources-in both physical and monetary terms-at year-end, as well as information on changes occurring during the preceding reporting period. The monetary valuation of these resources employs the opportunity cost method linked to the market price of the primary product derived from the resource; this approach is based on the methodology used to calculate the cost of damage resulting from the loss or degradation of the resource.
The practical application of these valuation methodologies for non-cultivated biological resources of plant and animal origin will facilitate: a more comprehensive accounting of resources within the national wealth and the System of National Accounts of the Republic of Belarus; the justification of investments in innovative projects and the evaluation of alternative natural resource use options; and the development of strategies for economic sectors and specific territorial units.
This information appears in the catalog "100 Best Developments by the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus for the National Economy (2022–2023)", 2024, pp. 171–172.(in Russian) Advantages and Innovations This methodology has been developed for the first time; there are no equivalents in the Republic of Belarus.
Foreign equivalents are not applicable. The development is unique to each country, as it is based on existing national legislation. Stage of development Already on the market Comments regarding stage of development The methodology was approved by Order No. 343-OD of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Protection of the Republic of Belarus dated November 3, 2022. Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Sector group Agrofood
Environment
ICT Industry & Services
Tourism and Cultural Heritage
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 2007 NACE keywords A.01.61 - Support activities for crop production
A.01.62 - Support activities for animal production
M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The State Scientific and Production Association "Scientific and Practical Center for Bioresources of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus" is the country's leading organization providing scientific support for state environmental policy regarding the conservation and sustainable use of flora, fauna, natural communities, and ecosystems, as well as scientific and technical support for the conservation and utilization of biodiversity and bioresources-assets recognized as the national heritage of the Republic of Belarus.
The Center participates in European projects involving international technical assistance and cross-border cooperation in the fields of biotechnology and ecology. It serves as the National Contact Point for the European Union's "Horizon 2020" Framework Programme for Research and Innovation (specifically the "Climate Action, Environment, Resource Efficiency and Raw Materials" section) and supports the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).
Key areas of activity include:
- comprehensive study and scientific support for the conservation and sustainable use of natural biological resources;
- assessment of the status and dynamics of biodiversity, natural complexes, and ecosystems;
- scientific support for the establishment, operation, and development of the system of specially protected natural areas and the national ecological network;
- development of measures to mitigate the negative impact of invasive species and to manage the populations of agricultural, forestry, and game pests.
Official website of the Scientific and Practical Center for Bioresources. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Commercial agreement with technical assistance
Technical cooperation agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing the Methodology for assessing stocks of non-cultivated biological resources of plant origin (excluding forest resources) and animal origin (excluding game species)-as an element of national wealth in the Republic of Belarus-under a commercial agreement with technical assistance.
Partners interested in developing the Methodology for assessing stocks of non-cultivated biological resources of plant origin (excluding forest resources) and animal origin (excluding game species)-as an element of national wealth in the Republic of Belarus-under a technical cooperation agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
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