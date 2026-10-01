403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Updated Lists Of Overwintering Pits In The Water Bodies Of Belarus
(MENAFN- RCTT) The Scientific and Practical Center for Bioresources offers services involving the use of updated lists of overwintering pits in Belarusian water bodies-intended for the regulation of commercial and recreational fishing-under outsourcing agreement and/or subcontracting and is looking for partners to conclude a distribution services agreements. Description In Belarus, a strict ban on both recreational and commercial fishing for all species is enforced annually from October 1 to April 15 at designated overwintering pits. The updated list of these pits, including precise geographic coordinates defining their boundaries, is established through a joint resolution by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food and the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus. The full official documentation is available on the Ministry's official portal and is also integrated into an interactive map on the website of the State Inspectorate for the Protection of Animal and Plant Life. These lists undergo regular review and refinement-most recently via Resolution No. 299/14-based on current ichthyological research.
Aquatic ecosystems are dynamic. Factors such as climate change, riverbed processes, reservoir hydrological regimes, and human activity (e.g., dredging) alter the topography of the riverbed. Areas that provided shelter for fish 5–10 years ago may become shallow, while new deep-water zones may form elsewhere. Regarding fish migration dynamics, researchers from the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus conduct regular monitoring to identify actual overwintering aggregations and remove locations that no longer meet the criteria, thereby protecting anglers from inadvertent fines.
It is crucial for anglers to verify the current coordinates before heading out onto the water. Catching fish-or even attempting to do so (such as being present with fishing gear)-within the boundaries of a designated fish overwintering pit during the restricted period carries significant administrative penalties enforced by the State Inspectorate. These include a fine ranging from 10 to 30 "base units" and a requirement to pay triple the assessed value of the environmental damage for each fish removed. If you are planning a fishing trip, you can check whether the areas you are interested in are included in the current list of restricted overwintering pits.
It is crucial for anglers to verify the exact coordinates before heading out onto the water. Catching fish-or even attempting to do so (such as being present with fishing gear)-within the boundaries of a designated fish overwintering pit during the restricted period carries significant administrative penalties enforced by the State Inspectorate. These include a fine ranging from 10 to 30 "base units" and a requirement to pay triple the assessed value of the environmental damage for each fish removed. If you are planning a fishing trip, please specify the body of water (river, reservoir) or region of Belarus, and I can help you check if the areas in question are on the current list of restricted overwintering pits.
The Scientific and Practical Center for Bioresources has compiled an updated list of fish overwintering pits. This list covers the Pripyat, Berezina, and Neman rivers (specifically the section from the town of Mosty to the Lithuanian border), the Western Dvina River (from the Russian border to the town of Polotsk), the lakes within Braslav Lakes National Park, and the Soligorsk and Lyuban reservoirs. The list details the boundaries of these pits with specific geographic references, prepared at the request of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food of the Republic of Belarus to ensure the protection of fish stocks in their overwintering areas.
The information is published in the catalog "100 Best Developments of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus for the National Economy (2022–2023)," 2024, pp. 168–170.(in Russian) Advantages and Innovations Within these states, the protection of overwintering pits is managed at the regional or basin level.
There are no equivalents in European countries, due to warmer climatic conditions. Stage of development Already on the market Comments regarding stage of development The list of overwintering pits in the water bodies and watercourses of Belarus was approved by Resolution No. 34/2 of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food of the Republic of Belarus and the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus dated March 15, 2023, "On Defining the List of Overwintering Pits" (as amended by Resolution No. 123-a/7 of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food of the Republic of Belarus and the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus dated October 2, 2023) and is published on the website of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food of the Republic of Belarus.
This development has been implemented in the operations of wildlife protection agencies and utilized to regulate commercial and recreational fishing. Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Sector group Agrofood
Environment
ICT Industry & Services
Tourism and Cultural Heritage
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 2007 NACE keywords A.01.61 - Support activities for crop production
A.01.62 - Support activities for animal production
M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The State Scientific and Production Association "Scientific and Practical Center for Bioresources of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus" is the country's leading organization providing scientific support for state environmental policy regarding the conservation and sustainable use of flora, fauna, natural communities, and ecosystems, as well as scientific and technical support for the conservation and utilization of biodiversity and bioresources-assets recognized as the national heritage of the Republic of Belarus.
The Center participates in European projects involving international technical assistance and cross-border cooperation in the fields of biotechnology and ecology. It serves as the National Contact Point for the European Union's "Horizon 2020" Framework Programme for Research and Innovation (specifically the "Climate Action, Environment, Resource Efficiency and Raw Materials" section) and supports the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).
Key areas of activity include:
- comprehensive study and scientific support for the conservation and sustainable use of natural biological resources;
- assessment of the status and dynamics of biodiversity, natural complexes, and ecosystems;
- scientific support for the establishment, operation, and development of the system of specially protected natural areas and the national ecological network;
- development of measures to mitigate the negative impact of invasive species and to manage the populations of agricultural, forestry, and game pests.
Official website of the Scientific and Practical Center for Bioresources. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Outsourcing agreement
Subcontracting
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing services for the use of updated lists of overwintering pits in Belarusian water bodies-intended for the regulation of commercial and recreational fishing-under outsourcing agreement and/or subcontracting.
Partners interested in purchasing services for the use of updated lists of overwintering pits in Belarusian water bodies-intended for the regulation of commercial and recreational fishing-under distribution services agreements. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
Aquatic ecosystems are dynamic. Factors such as climate change, riverbed processes, reservoir hydrological regimes, and human activity (e.g., dredging) alter the topography of the riverbed. Areas that provided shelter for fish 5–10 years ago may become shallow, while new deep-water zones may form elsewhere. Regarding fish migration dynamics, researchers from the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus conduct regular monitoring to identify actual overwintering aggregations and remove locations that no longer meet the criteria, thereby protecting anglers from inadvertent fines.
It is crucial for anglers to verify the current coordinates before heading out onto the water. Catching fish-or even attempting to do so (such as being present with fishing gear)-within the boundaries of a designated fish overwintering pit during the restricted period carries significant administrative penalties enforced by the State Inspectorate. These include a fine ranging from 10 to 30 "base units" and a requirement to pay triple the assessed value of the environmental damage for each fish removed. If you are planning a fishing trip, you can check whether the areas you are interested in are included in the current list of restricted overwintering pits.
It is crucial for anglers to verify the exact coordinates before heading out onto the water. Catching fish-or even attempting to do so (such as being present with fishing gear)-within the boundaries of a designated fish overwintering pit during the restricted period carries significant administrative penalties enforced by the State Inspectorate. These include a fine ranging from 10 to 30 "base units" and a requirement to pay triple the assessed value of the environmental damage for each fish removed. If you are planning a fishing trip, please specify the body of water (river, reservoir) or region of Belarus, and I can help you check if the areas in question are on the current list of restricted overwintering pits.
The Scientific and Practical Center for Bioresources has compiled an updated list of fish overwintering pits. This list covers the Pripyat, Berezina, and Neman rivers (specifically the section from the town of Mosty to the Lithuanian border), the Western Dvina River (from the Russian border to the town of Polotsk), the lakes within Braslav Lakes National Park, and the Soligorsk and Lyuban reservoirs. The list details the boundaries of these pits with specific geographic references, prepared at the request of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food of the Republic of Belarus to ensure the protection of fish stocks in their overwintering areas.
The information is published in the catalog "100 Best Developments of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus for the National Economy (2022–2023)," 2024, pp. 168–170.(in Russian) Advantages and Innovations Within these states, the protection of overwintering pits is managed at the regional or basin level.
There are no equivalents in European countries, due to warmer climatic conditions. Stage of development Already on the market Comments regarding stage of development The list of overwintering pits in the water bodies and watercourses of Belarus was approved by Resolution No. 34/2 of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food of the Republic of Belarus and the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus dated March 15, 2023, "On Defining the List of Overwintering Pits" (as amended by Resolution No. 123-a/7 of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food of the Republic of Belarus and the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus dated October 2, 2023) and is published on the website of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food of the Republic of Belarus.
This development has been implemented in the operations of wildlife protection agencies and utilized to regulate commercial and recreational fishing. Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Sector group Agrofood
Environment
ICT Industry & Services
Tourism and Cultural Heritage
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 2007 NACE keywords A.01.61 - Support activities for crop production
A.01.62 - Support activities for animal production
M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The State Scientific and Production Association "Scientific and Practical Center for Bioresources of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus" is the country's leading organization providing scientific support for state environmental policy regarding the conservation and sustainable use of flora, fauna, natural communities, and ecosystems, as well as scientific and technical support for the conservation and utilization of biodiversity and bioresources-assets recognized as the national heritage of the Republic of Belarus.
The Center participates in European projects involving international technical assistance and cross-border cooperation in the fields of biotechnology and ecology. It serves as the National Contact Point for the European Union's "Horizon 2020" Framework Programme for Research and Innovation (specifically the "Climate Action, Environment, Resource Efficiency and Raw Materials" section) and supports the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).
Key areas of activity include:
- comprehensive study and scientific support for the conservation and sustainable use of natural biological resources;
- assessment of the status and dynamics of biodiversity, natural complexes, and ecosystems;
- scientific support for the establishment, operation, and development of the system of specially protected natural areas and the national ecological network;
- development of measures to mitigate the negative impact of invasive species and to manage the populations of agricultural, forestry, and game pests.
Official website of the Scientific and Practical Center for Bioresources. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Outsourcing agreement
Subcontracting
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing services for the use of updated lists of overwintering pits in Belarusian water bodies-intended for the regulation of commercial and recreational fishing-under outsourcing agreement and/or subcontracting.
Partners interested in purchasing services for the use of updated lists of overwintering pits in Belarusian water bodies-intended for the regulation of commercial and recreational fishing-under distribution services agreements. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment