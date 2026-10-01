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Genetic Passports For The Management Of Red Deer Populations In The Republic Of Belarus
(MENAFN- RCTT) The Scientific and Practical Center for Bioresources offers consumers services related to the creation and use of genetic profiles for managing red deer populations in the Republic of Belarus-under a outsourcing agreement and/or subcontracting -and is looking for partners to conclude a distribution services agreement. Description Creating genetic profiles for wild red deer ("Cervus elaphus") populations-categorized as "northern," "central," and "southern"-is a critical task for modern science, ecology, and game management. The red deer is a valuable resource species subject to significant anthropogenic pressure.
Each population ("northern," "central," and "southern") evolved under specific climatic and landscape conditions, leading to the development of unique genetic adaptations. Genetic profiling makes it possible to identify unique haplotypes and alleles characteristic of specific geographic zones.
Assessing the level of genetic diversity (heterozygosity) helps detect the degradation of local deer groups caused by inbreeding-particularly in isolated, fragmented forest areas-in a timely manner.
Data from genetic profiles enable the establishment of scientifically grounded hunting quotas. If the "northern" population is genetically depleted or small in number, hunting must be restricted. Genetic markers (such as microsatellites or SNPs) allow for more precise determination of population boundaries, migration routes, and the species' actual effective population size (Ne).
In cases involving illegally obtained products (meat, antlers, hides), genetic analysis makes it possible to pinpoint the origin of the seized material down to the specific population or even the individual animal. This eliminates the possibility of passing off an illegally hunted wild deer as an animal raised in captivity.
Without genetic monitoring, the introduction of southern deer (which are better adapted to warmer climates) or individuals with admixture from other subspecies (such as the maral) into a northern population could disrupt an adaptive complex that has evolved over centuries-a phenomenon known as genetic pollution. Genetic profiling enables controlled translocation while preserving the authenticity of local subpopulations.
The development of genetic profiles shifts the management of red deer populations from an empirical (intuitive) level to a strictly scientific one, thereby safeguarding the economic interests of hunting stakeholders and fulfilling international obligations regarding biodiversity conservation.
For the first time in Belarus, genetic profiles have been created for wild populations-categorized as "northern," "central," and "southern"-of the red deer, a species of significant economic value. These profiles are designed to monitor the genetic status and origin of the animals, facilitating rational management and ensuring the species' viability amidst intensive economic exploitation.
The genetic profiles contain information on the population-genetic characteristics of regional red deer populations and data on phylogenetic lineages identified through mitochondrial DNA control region analysis, as well as data on genetic diversity and population structure derived from microsatellite analysis. The concluding section of each profile assesses whether the respective red deer populations qualify as evolutionarily significant units and/or distinct management units.
These genetic profiles serve as reference data for future population-genetic research aimed at enhancing population viability and ensuring effective management-specifically regarding the establishment of new subpopulations through the science-based selection of animals for translocation.
This information appears in the catalog "100 Best Developments of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus for the National Economy (2022–2023)", 2024, pp. 168–170. Advantages and Innovations Genetic passports have been developed and implemented in the management of wild animal populations in the Republic of Belarus for the first time; there are no existing equivalents for Belarusian wild animal populations. Stage of development Already on the market Comments regarding stage of development The passports have been implemented (implementation record dated October 10, 2022) into the operational practice of the Republican State-Public Association "Belarusian Society of Hunters and Fishermen" for monitoring genetic diversity indicators and genetic lineages within red deer subpopulations inhabiting the Republic of Belarus, with the aim of establishing viable micropopulations and enclosure-based herds that meet specified requirements. Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Sector group Agrofood
Environment
ICT Industry & Services
Tourism and Cultural Heritage
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 2007 NACE keywords A.01.61 - Support activities for crop production
A.01.62 - Support activities for animal production
M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The State Scientific and Production Association "Scientific and Practical Center for Bioresources of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus" is the country's leading organization providing scientific support for state environmental policy regarding the conservation and sustainable use of flora, fauna, natural communities, and ecosystems, as well as scientific and technical support for the conservation and utilization of biodiversity and bioresources-assets recognized as the national heritage of the Republic of Belarus.
The Center participates in European projects involving international technical assistance and cross-border cooperation in the fields of biotechnology and ecology. It serves as the National Contact Point for the European Union's "Horizon 2020" Framework Programme for Research and Innovation (specifically the "Climate Action, Environment, Resource Efficiency and Raw Materials" section) and supports the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).
Key areas of activity include:
- comprehensive study and scientific support for the conservation and sustainable use of natural biological resources;
- assessment of the status and dynamics of biodiversity, natural complexes, and ecosystems;
- scientific support for the establishment, operation, and development of the system of specially protected natural areas and the national ecological network;
- development of measures to mitigate the negative impact of invasive species and to manage the populations of agricultural, forestry, and game pests.
Official website of the Scientific and Practical Center for Bioresources. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Outsourcing agreement
Subcontracting
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing services for the creation and use of genetic profiles to manage red deer populations in the Republic of Belarus under an outsourcing agreement and/or subcontracting.
Partners interested in purchasing services for the creation and use of genetic profiles to manage red deer populations in the Republic of Belarus under a distribution services agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500 MNE
> 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
Each population ("northern," "central," and "southern") evolved under specific climatic and landscape conditions, leading to the development of unique genetic adaptations. Genetic profiling makes it possible to identify unique haplotypes and alleles characteristic of specific geographic zones.
Assessing the level of genetic diversity (heterozygosity) helps detect the degradation of local deer groups caused by inbreeding-particularly in isolated, fragmented forest areas-in a timely manner.
Data from genetic profiles enable the establishment of scientifically grounded hunting quotas. If the "northern" population is genetically depleted or small in number, hunting must be restricted. Genetic markers (such as microsatellites or SNPs) allow for more precise determination of population boundaries, migration routes, and the species' actual effective population size (Ne).
In cases involving illegally obtained products (meat, antlers, hides), genetic analysis makes it possible to pinpoint the origin of the seized material down to the specific population or even the individual animal. This eliminates the possibility of passing off an illegally hunted wild deer as an animal raised in captivity.
Without genetic monitoring, the introduction of southern deer (which are better adapted to warmer climates) or individuals with admixture from other subspecies (such as the maral) into a northern population could disrupt an adaptive complex that has evolved over centuries-a phenomenon known as genetic pollution. Genetic profiling enables controlled translocation while preserving the authenticity of local subpopulations.
The development of genetic profiles shifts the management of red deer populations from an empirical (intuitive) level to a strictly scientific one, thereby safeguarding the economic interests of hunting stakeholders and fulfilling international obligations regarding biodiversity conservation.
For the first time in Belarus, genetic profiles have been created for wild populations-categorized as "northern," "central," and "southern"-of the red deer, a species of significant economic value. These profiles are designed to monitor the genetic status and origin of the animals, facilitating rational management and ensuring the species' viability amidst intensive economic exploitation.
The genetic profiles contain information on the population-genetic characteristics of regional red deer populations and data on phylogenetic lineages identified through mitochondrial DNA control region analysis, as well as data on genetic diversity and population structure derived from microsatellite analysis. The concluding section of each profile assesses whether the respective red deer populations qualify as evolutionarily significant units and/or distinct management units.
These genetic profiles serve as reference data for future population-genetic research aimed at enhancing population viability and ensuring effective management-specifically regarding the establishment of new subpopulations through the science-based selection of animals for translocation.
This information appears in the catalog "100 Best Developments of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus for the National Economy (2022–2023)", 2024, pp. 168–170. Advantages and Innovations Genetic passports have been developed and implemented in the management of wild animal populations in the Republic of Belarus for the first time; there are no existing equivalents for Belarusian wild animal populations. Stage of development Already on the market Comments regarding stage of development The passports have been implemented (implementation record dated October 10, 2022) into the operational practice of the Republican State-Public Association "Belarusian Society of Hunters and Fishermen" for monitoring genetic diversity indicators and genetic lineages within red deer subpopulations inhabiting the Republic of Belarus, with the aim of establishing viable micropopulations and enclosure-based herds that meet specified requirements. Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Sector group Agrofood
Environment
ICT Industry & Services
Tourism and Cultural Heritage
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 2007 NACE keywords A.01.61 - Support activities for crop production
A.01.62 - Support activities for animal production
M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The State Scientific and Production Association "Scientific and Practical Center for Bioresources of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus" is the country's leading organization providing scientific support for state environmental policy regarding the conservation and sustainable use of flora, fauna, natural communities, and ecosystems, as well as scientific and technical support for the conservation and utilization of biodiversity and bioresources-assets recognized as the national heritage of the Republic of Belarus.
The Center participates in European projects involving international technical assistance and cross-border cooperation in the fields of biotechnology and ecology. It serves as the National Contact Point for the European Union's "Horizon 2020" Framework Programme for Research and Innovation (specifically the "Climate Action, Environment, Resource Efficiency and Raw Materials" section) and supports the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).
Key areas of activity include:
- comprehensive study and scientific support for the conservation and sustainable use of natural biological resources;
- assessment of the status and dynamics of biodiversity, natural complexes, and ecosystems;
- scientific support for the establishment, operation, and development of the system of specially protected natural areas and the national ecological network;
- development of measures to mitigate the negative impact of invasive species and to manage the populations of agricultural, forestry, and game pests.
Official website of the Scientific and Practical Center for Bioresources. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Outsourcing agreement
Subcontracting
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing services for the creation and use of genetic profiles to manage red deer populations in the Republic of Belarus under an outsourcing agreement and/or subcontracting.
Partners interested in purchasing services for the creation and use of genetic profiles to manage red deer populations in the Republic of Belarus under a distribution services agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500 MNE
> 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
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