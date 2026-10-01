Benjamin Franklin Plumbing Of Trumbull Announces Women-Owned Leadership And New Shelton Location

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shelton, Connecticut, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shelton, Connecticut - October 01, 2026 -

Benjamin Franklin Plumbing of Trumbull is entering a new chapter under the ownership of Sarah Kernizan, with a new primary office in Shelton and a growing commitment to serving families, businesses and communities throughout the region.

The women-owned business is operated by a brother-sister team, combining Sarah's background in human resources, talent development and community engagement with her brother's hands-on involvement in the plumbing business and field operations.

The company is now operating from 525 Bridgeport Ave, Suite 106, Shelton, CT 06484, while continuing to serve Trumbull, Shelton, Bridgeport, Fairfield and surrounding Connecticut communities.

For Sarah, the business represents more than plumbing. With more than 20 years of experience in human resources and talent acquisition, she has spent much of her career connecting people with employment, education and career opportunities. She is now bringing that same people-centered approach to entrepreneurship and the skilled trades.

"Our mission is 'Changing Lives One Job at a Time,' and that has two meanings for us," said Sarah Kernizan. "It means taking care of the customer in front of us and helping protect their home or business. But it also means creating opportunities for people to build careers, learn a skilled trade and create a better future for themselves and their families."

As the business grows, the brother-sister team hopes to develop partnerships with local schools, community organizations and workforce-development programs to increase awareness of careers in plumbing and other skilled trades, particularly among young people and adults seeking alternative career pathways.

"There is tremendous value in the trades, and there are talented people who simply need exposure, mentorship and an opportunity," Sarah Kernizan said. "If we can build a successful business while helping develop the next generation of skilled professionals, that is the kind of legacy we want to create."

Benjamin Franklin Plumbing of Trumbull provides residential and commercial plumbing services, including plumbing repairs, drain and sewer services, water heater installation and repair, fixture installation, leak detection and preventative maintenance. The company combines the resources and service standards of the Benjamin Franklin Plumbing brand with the personal involvement and relationships of a locally operated business.

Customer trust remains at the center of the company's approach. "We understand that inviting someone into your home or business requires trust," Sarah Kernizan said. "Our goal is to provide honest communication, professional workmanship and a customer experience that builds relationships beyond a single service call."

The Shelton location provides a centralized base for the company's continued growth and community involvement.

"We are incredibly grateful for the support our family and business have received," Sarah Kernizan said. "We want to build a company known not only for taking care of its customers, but also for investing in people, creating opportunities and giving back to the communities that support us."

To learn more please visit their website at or call (475) 356-4988

About Benjamin Franklin Plumbing of Trumbull

Benjamin Franklin Plumbing of Trumbull is a locally operated, women-owned plumbing company run by a brother-sister team and serving residential and commercial customers throughout Trumbull, Shelton, Bridgeport, Fairfield and surrounding Connecticut communities. Guided locally by its mission, "Changing Lives One Job at a Time," the company is committed to dependable plumbing service, exceptional customer care, community partnerships and creating greater awareness of career opportunities in the skilled trades.

###

For more information about Benjamin Franklin Plumbing of Trumbull, contact the company here:

Benjamin Franklin Plumbing of Trumbull

Sarah Kernizan

(475) 356-4988

...

525 Bridgeport Ave #106

Shelton, CT 06484

CONTACT: Sarah Kernizan