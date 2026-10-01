Luke Bryan And Bayer Discussed The #Herestothefarmer Campaign With Yourupdatetv*

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bayer and Luke Bryan Brought #HerestotheFarmer to Fall 2026 Farm Tour with New FFA Challenge

Tour featured Science Delivers interactive stations to celebrate impact science has on our everyday lives

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan headlined his 17th Farm Tour in 2026 with Bayer returning as the presenting sponsor. After Luke brought the Farm Tour to the West Coast earlier this year, Bayer continued that momentum this fall.

Since 2015, Bayer and Luke Bryan have partnered to celebrate America's farmers and recognize the vital role they play in delivering food, nutrition, and agricultural strength to communities across the country. Through Bayer's #HerestotheFarmer campaign, the partnership continues to honor the people behind agriculture while helping support families facing hunger.

The campaign reflected Bayer's mission of Health for All, Hunger for None and invited fans to show their support for farmers by sharing #HerestotheFarmer across social media.

As part of the initiative, Bayer will donate up to 1 million meals to people in need through Feeding America. Since the partnership began, 11 million meals have been donated, and more than $180,000 has gone to Feeding America member food banks and local farmers in tour communities.

This year Bayer and Luke are also celebrated science and how it impacts our everyday lives with Science Delivers.

From the medicine that keeps us healthy to the technology that connects and helps feed us, to the innovations that give us hope for the future-science has consistently driven progress and shapes every aspect of our lives. The campaign is inspired by the idea that science delivers more than solutions-it delivers breakthroughs that heal, protect, connect, and empower.

Visitors could engage directly with the custom mobile display featuring evidence-based science through interactive activities that showcase how science has delivered extraordinary progress in health, agriculture, medicine, and beyond.

2026“SIGNS OF 1776” FFA CAN DO Challenge

Building on the energy and success of the California program earlier this year, Bayer, Luke Bryan, and the Future Farmers of America launched the 2026“SIGNS OF 1776” FFA CAN DO Challenge for the fall tour.

The patriotic contest invited FFA chapters to collect donated canned goods and other non-perishable food items from chapter members and use them to build creative, patriotic-themed structures. Chapters then posted a well-lit photo of their creation to their official chapter Instagram page.

The challenge combined creativity, service, and agricultural pride while helping support local communities, as the collected food items were donated to local food banks after the contest.

One grand prize was awarded. The winning chapter received a $1,000 donation to its school or official chapter account. In addition, the winning chapter received thirty (30) general admission tickets to the Luke Bryan Farm Tour concert in its state.

*YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media distribution that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of Bayer.

Media Contact

Michael O'Donnell

D S Simon Media

212-736-2727

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