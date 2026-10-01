Stacey Sullivan

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP announced today that Partner Stacey Sullivan is named a 2026“Southern California Commercial Real Estate Business Visionary” by Los Angeles Times in a special section. The annual feature recognizes attorneys, developers, investors and other industry leaders whose work drives significant commercial real estate projects and transactions across California.“Selected for their standout achievements over the past two years, sustained excellence throughout their careers and meaningful impact on their organizations and the broader industry, these visionaries also distinguish themselves through active civic engagement,” states the publication."We are proud to see Sullivan recognized for her accomplishments and leadership in real estate," says Managing Attorney Dean Dennis. "She is a trusted advisor to clients, a collaborative leader within the firm and a driving force behind the exceptional service our team delivers."Sullivan leverages her legal and financial background to deliver practical solutions in complex real estate transactions. A former CPA with deep experience in real estate, corporate and tax law, she develops pragmatic strategies that help clients manage risk and achieve their business objectives. "Sullivan represented the seller of a 50,000-acre ranch spanning four Bay Area counties, a transaction exceeding $60 million and reported as the largest private land sale in California history," according to the feature. Recently, Sullivan was named to Lawdragon's 2026“500 Leading Real Estate Lawyers” guide.

Jonathan Fitzgarrald

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HILL FARRER & BURRILL PARTNER STACEY SULLIVAN NAMED“COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE VISIONARY” BY LOS ANGELES TIMES News Provided By Equinox Strategy Partners October 01, 2026, 17:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law, Real Estate & Property Management



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