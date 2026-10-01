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NEW BRITAIN, CT, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Charter Oak State College ( ) offers a virtual Open House Wednesday, November 11, 2026, 6:00 PM ET via Zoom for prospective students interested in ONLINE Early Childhood Education degrees and certificates. The College's School of Education will cover associate, bachelor's, and master's degree programs as well as Certificates. Admissions and Program Directors will lead discussions about these flexible, online programs designed for those interested in teaching young children. Attendees apply free.Degrees covered include Early Childhood Education, Child Studies, Paraprofessional Studies. Certificates covered include Child Development Associate Training Certificate Program (CDA-T), Speech and Language Pathology Assistant Certificate Program (SLPA), and Alternate Route to Teacher Certification (ARC), Connecticut's only hybrid birth-to-five teaching certificate for bachelor's degree holders in any field. The Master's degree in Curriculum and Instruction will also be covered.Event Date – Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at 6:00 PM ETRSVP:Charter Oak State College ( ) is Connecticut's public online college, offering associate and bachelor's degrees in high-demand fields including Business, Healthcare, Technology, Nursing, Social Work, Education, and Public Safety. The College offers master's degrees in Organizational Leadership, Health Data Analytics, Healthcare Administration, and Curriculum and Instruction. Charter Oak is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education and governed by Connecticut's Board of Regents for Higher Education. The College was named one of America's Top Colleges by Forbes in 2026.

Carolyn Hebert

Charter Oak State College

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Charter Oak State College hosts Virtual Open House for Online Education Degree Programs News Provided By Charter Oak State College October 01, 2026, 17:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education



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