Saudi Eksab, IDB Invest, CAF, And IDC Network Launch Impact Fund To Expand Growth Capital In North Of Latin America

GUATEMALA, GUATEMALA, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Saudi Eksab for International Investments Company, IDB Invest, and IDC Network have come together as founding partners to launch the“Saudi Eksab, IDC Impact Fund” with the participation of CAF to support development financing for growing private companies. Valante Capital, IDC Network's private equity platform, was appointed as the Fund Manager and will lead the Fund's investment execution across the region.

The Fund will invest in established, high-growth businesses across consumer-driven sectors, including food, distribution and retail, primarily in Central America and the Caribbean, with potential investments in the Andean region.

The partnership brings together complementary capabilities and integration. Saudi Eksab anchored, originated, and co-structured the investment platform with IDB Invest, contributing long-term institutional capital. IDB Invest and CAF bring extensive regional investment experience and capabilities in mobilizing private capital for development, while IDC Network, through Valante Capital, contributes deep regional market knowledge, origination capabilities, and on-the-ground investment execution.

Beyond financing, Saudi Eksab, IDB Invest, and CAF will work with the Fund Manager to strengthen operational practices and align the fund with international standards. The Fund is also structured to enable broader institutional collaboration over time, creating opportunities for institutional investors to join, with aligned thesis and investment objectives.

Yazeed Al Yahya, Chief Executive Officer, Saudi Eksab, said:

“This Fund marks Saudi Eksab's first deployment and a significant milestone in translating our international investment mandate into action. Together with IDB Invest, CAF, and IDC Network, we are deploying long-term, purpose-driven capital into established businesses with strong growth potential across Central America and the Caribbean. It reflects our conviction that disciplined investment can generate sustainable financial returns alongside measurable socioeconomic impact, and that the right institutional partnerships can unlock opportunity, strengthen markets, and create lasting value and shared prosperity.”

James Scriven, Chief Executive Officer, IDB Invest, said:

“Latin America and the Caribbean has compelling businesses and investment opportunities. The value is in connecting them with a broader pool of global capital. Saudi Eksab's first investment in the region is a strong example of how IDB Invest can help build new investment channels into the region, bringing together international capital, regional expertise and local execution to scale investment and development impact.”

Richard Aitkenhead, CEO and Founder, IDC Network, said:

“This partnership represents an important step in IDC Network's evolution as a multi-alternative asset manager with deep roots in the development of Northern Latin America. By connecting the region's opportunities with global capital, talent and best-in-class practices, we aim to build stronger investment platforms and help established businesses reach their full potential. Together with Saudi Eksab, IDB Invest and CAF, we can support sustainable growth, strengthen the region's productive capacity and create enduring value for our investors and the communities in which we operate.”

Héctor Valero, Managing Partner, Valante Capital, said:

“Valante Capital was built on a strong conviction that private equity can generate attractive, sustainable returns while advancing the development of Northern Latin America. This partnership reinforces our position as an emerging private equity force in the region, investing in and managing platforms that create positive, lasting impact. We are particularly focused on two priorities that are fundamental to the region's future: strengthening food security and supporting the productive sector to drive business growth and the creation of quality jobs.”

Sergio Díaz-Granados, Executive President of CAF, said:

“Mobilizing more private capital toward productive investment is essential to accelerate growth, create quality jobs and strengthen the competitiveness of Latin America and the Caribbean. Partnerships like this one reinforce CAF's role as a bridge for mobilizing global resources, expertise and investment toward the region, connecting international capital with companies and projects that can generate sustainable growth and long-term social and environmental impact. By bringing together Saudi Eksab's long-term capital, IDB Invest and CAF's regional development expertise, and IDC Network's investment capabilities, the alliance creates a solid platform to scale private-sector opportunities where they can deliver the greatest impact.”

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About Saudi Eksab

Saudi Eksab is an international investment entity with a dual mandate to deliver positive financial returns and measurable socioeconomic impact. With the aim to unlock the potential in frontier and emerging markets to create shared, global prosperity.

About IDB Invest

IDB Invest, a member of the IDB Group, is a multilateral development bank committed to promoting the economic development of its member countries in Latin America and the Caribbean through the private sector. IDB Invest finances sustainable companies and projects to achieve financial results and maximize economic, social, and environmental development in the region. With a portfolio of $22 billion in assets under management and more than 400 clients in 25 countries, IDB Invest provides innovative financial solutions and advisory services that meet the needs of its clients in a variety of industries

About CAF

CAF – Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean – is a multilateral development bank committed to improving the quality of life of people across the region. With 25 member countries, CAF promotes sustainable development and regional integration by financing projects in the public and private sectors, providing technical cooperation and other specialized services, and mobilizing resources from global partners. As part of this mandate, CAF advances private investment – particularly through investment vehicles with focus on impact and development as a strategic means of mobilizing and catalyzing capital at scale toward opportunities that deliver measurable development outcomes. The institution works with governments, companies. and strategic partners to advance inclusive growth, climate action, infrastructure, productivity, and greater connectivity between Latin America and the Caribbean and the world.

About IDC Network

IDC Network transforms lives and positively impacts society through its investments and projects. Its connected ecosystem spans alternative asset management, selected direct investments, and operating companies, supported by proprietary capital and institutional infrastructure. With over $3 billion in assets under management, $400 million in balance-sheet capital deployed, more than 400 family office investors across 30 countries, and a 30-year track record, IDC Network builds and invests with an ownership mindset for long-term compounding.

About Valante Capital

Valante Capital is the private equity arm within IDC Network and an emerging force in private equity across Northern Latin America. The firm focuses on acquiring and transforming consumer and retail businesses through an active, hands-on investment model. Valante combines deep knowledge of regional stakeholders and opportunities with operational experience, executive talent, and a high-conviction approach to long-term value creation. Valante's investment strategy seeks to generate positive regional impact through two complementary priorities: strengthening food security and supporting productive-sector development and quality job creation.

Benito Besada

IDC Network

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Saudi Eksab, IDB Invest, CAF, and IDC Network Launch Impact Fund to Expand Growth Capital in North of Latin America News Provided By ClearCritical LLC October 01, 2026, 17:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, International Organizations, World & Regional



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