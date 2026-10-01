Tampa Bay Skincare Brand SENSITIVE SKIN Opens 4-Week Consumer Study Of Its Retinol-Alternative Serum And Cleansing Balm

ELIXIR Premium Serum received several industry awards in 2024, 2025

CALM Cleansing Balm received Clean Beauty Editor's award

ELIXIR named gold award winner in Organic Beauty 2026

30 places remain for US participants, with applications closing October 7, 2026. Products are provided free, and findings will be published in mid-November.

- Ollie WertheimCLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SENSITIVE SKIN, LLC, the Tampa Bay plant-based skincare brand founded by formulator Ollie Wertheim, has 30 places remaining in its four-week consumer perception study. Selected participants receive ELIXIR Premium Serum and CALM Cleansing Balm at no cost, in near-full-size special editions packaged specifically for the study. Applications close October 7, 2026, or sooner if all places are filled.The study is built on a simple premise: skin evolves. Somewhere around 35, it develops standards. It grows discerning about what it will accept, and formulas that satisfied it at 25 no longer measure up. SENSITIVE SKIN formulates for skin that has reached that point. Every ingredient in its formulas is a plant-based bioactive chosen for what it does, with nothing included to fill space. The study invites participants to judge for themselves whether that standard shows."Most brands survey people to collect compliments. I want to learn something," says Ollie Wertheim, Founder and Chief Formulator. "If a product does nothing for someone, that answer is worth as much to us as praise. The women we formulate for hold their skincare to the same uncompromising standard as everything else in their lives. That standard deserves a straight answer, so we're collecting one the honest way."How the study worksParticipants apply through a short online form. Selected participants then receive their study kit and use both products daily for four weeks. They complete a brief questionnaire before starting and a ten-minute questionnaire at the end. Throughout the study, they can reply directly to Ollie with questions or observations.The products are free, and there is nothing to buy during or after the study. Participants who choose to post about the products are asked to disclose that the products were provided at no cost.The productsELIXIR Premium Serum is a plant-based alternative to retinol. It is formulated with 32 botanical ingredients, including bakuchiol, coenzyme Q10, sea buckthorn oil and black currant seed oil to name just a few.CALM Cleansing Balm is a balm-to-milk cleanser enriched with blue tansy oil, bisabolol, elderberry fruit extract and mango butter.Both formulas are anhydrous, meaning they are made without water.Who can applyThe study is open to adults across the United States. Applications are accepted at until October 7, 2026, or until all places are filled.ResultsThe study closes in late October. SENSITIVE SKIN will publish its findings in mid-November 2026. Ollie Wertheim is available for interviews on the study design, why the brand chose to invite critical feedback, and what the results show.About SENSITIVE SKIN, LLCSENSITIVE SKIN, LLC is a Clearwater, Florida skincare company founded in 2022 by Ollie Wertheim. She holds a Diploma in Organic Skincare Formulation from Formula Botanica and completed Cornell University's Women's Entrepreneurship Program. The brand creates high-performance, plant-based formulations for women 35+ whose skin has become more selective, produced in small batches. ELIXIR Premium Serum is a Gold Winner, Organic Beauty - Sensitive Skin Science Innovator, Organic Beauty Awards 2026 (LOAEL Beauty Group). Learn more at .

Alex Wertheim

SENSITIVE SKIN, LLC

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Tampa Bay Skincare Brand SENSITIVE SKIN Opens 4-Week Consumer Study of Its Retinol-Alternative Serum and Cleansing Balm News Provided By POWER DIALOG October 01, 2026, 17:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Social Media



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