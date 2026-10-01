Adega Gaucha Deerfield Beach Marks Second Year With Dine Out Lauderdale

Deerfield Beach location returns to Greater Fort Lauderdale's annual culinary celebration with two prix-fixe dining experiences.

- Elthon Figueiredo, General Manager of Deerfield BeachDEERFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Adega Gaucha Deerfield Beach has completed its second consecutive participation in Dine Out Lauderdale, joining restaurants across Greater Fort Lauderdale for the annual culinary celebration presented by Visit Lauderdale.Held from August 1 through September 30, 2026, this year's Dine Out Lauderdale program brought together more than 175 participating restaurants across the destination, allowing locals and visitors to explore specially curated prix-fixe menus at set price points.For Adega Gaucha, the second-year participation provided an opportunity to introduce more guests to its Deerfield Beach restaurant through two menus created specifically for the program.The restaurant offered a $35 Lunch Experience and a $60 Dinner Experience throughout the event. The lunch menu centered on a 10-ounce picanha served with crispy fried yuca, accompanied by access to the restaurant's Gourmet Table and finished with Brazilian caramel flan.The dinner experience offered a broader introduction to the restaurant's signature churrasco service, featuring more than 17 premium fire-roasted cuts carved tableside by Gaucho chefs. Guests also received access to the Gourmet Table, featuring more than 50 selections, with a choice of dessert including caramel flan, cheesecake, or key lime pie.Rather than creating one menu for every type of diner, Adega Gaucha designed the two experiences around different occasions. The lunch offering provided a more focused introduction through picanha, while the dinner menu presented the full tableside churrasco experience that defines the restaurant.“Returning for a second year gives us another opportunity to welcome new guests while continuing to be part of the South Florida community,” said Elthon Figueiredo, Operator and General Manager of Adega Gaucha Deerfield.“We are grateful to everyone who joined us and to Visit Lauderdale for creating a platform that brings local restaurants and diners together.”The 2026 participation also comes during an important period of growth for Adega Gaucha Deerfield Beach. Located at 240 S Federal Hwy, the restaurant has continued building its presence in South Florida since opening in 2025, serving guests from Deerfield Beach, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, Pompano Beach, Delray Beach, and surrounding communities.The restaurant's approach centers on fire-roasted meats, tableside service, and a broad selection of side dishes. Its Gourmet Table features salads, charcuterie, cheeses, vegetables, fruits, à la carte, and hot dishes, giving guests a range of options alongside the Brazilian churrasco service.The Deerfield Beach location also offers a full-service bar, curated wines, and private dining spaces designed for celebrations, business gatherings, and other group occasions.For Visit Lauderdale, Dine Out Lauderdale has become an annual way for residents and visitors to explore the region's restaurant scene. The 2026 program featured prix-fixe lunch and dinner experiences at $35, $45, and $60, with additional Lux dining experiences at $75. No ticket or special registration was required to participate.Adega Gaucha's second year in the program reflects the restaurant's continued involvement in the local culinary community while giving guests another reason to discover its dining experience.Although the 2026 Dine Out Lauderdale program has concluded, Adega Gaucha continues to welcome guests throughout the year for its full churrasco experience, lunch and dinner service, private dining, and special occasions.The restaurant is located at 240 S Federal Hwy, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441.A Second Year With a Local Connection:Adega Gaucha's return to Dine Out Lauderdale also reflects the restaurant's continued connection to the Deerfield Beach dining community.Participating in the annual program allows the restaurant to be part of a broader regional dining event while introducing its churrasco tradition to guests who may be discovering Adega Gaucha for the first time.About Adega Gaucha:Inspired by the Gaucho traditions of Southern Brazil, Adega Gaucha brings the churrasco experience to modern dining with fire-roasted meats, tableside service, seasonal cuisine, and warm hospitality.Founded in Orlando in 2021, Adega Gaucha now operates restaurants in Orlando, Kissimmee, and Deerfield Beach, with continued expansion planned for Dunwoody, Georgia, in January 2027. Across its locations, the company remains focused on premium ingredients, traditional grilling techniques, and creating memorable experiences around the table.For more information, menus, and reservations, visit Adega Gaucha online.

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Adega Gaucha

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Adega Gaucha Deerfield Beach Marks Second Year With Dine Out Lauderdale News Provided By Adega Gaucha October 01, 2026, 17:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry



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