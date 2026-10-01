Magnolia Aviation Academy Taps Right Rudder Marketing For Growth

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RRM will track leads, discovery flight bookings, enrollments and cost per student, and meet with Magnolia leadership monthly to review results.

- Tim JedrekLAWRENCEVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Magnolia Aviation Academy, a flight school at Gwinnett County Airport-Briscoe Field (KLZU), has partnered with Right Rudder Marketing to run the agency's full Flight School Marketing System. The engagement opens with a 30-60-90-day action plan and runs on a 12-month roadmap to grow student enrollment across metro Atlanta.Magnolia was founded by CEO Brian Simmons and Steven Wood, both active professional pilots. The school trains students from sport pilot through commercial certificates. Its flagship program is a 25-day CFI/CFII Academy capped at 12 candidates per cohort, flown in glass-cockpit RV-12iS and Cessna 172 trainers in towered airspace northeast of Atlanta.The Flight School Marketing System covers five components: website, search engine optimization, paid advertising, reputation and a CRM-backed sales process. RRM's first 90 days focus on market and positioning analysis, website and Google Business Profile improvements, and ad campaigns aimed at prospective student pilots. Later phases add location-based SEO, lead magnets, a video and photo media day and a six-month performance review."We built Magnolia on the flight line, and we hold our students to professional standards from day one. What we needed was a partner who knows how a student pilot actually searches for a school and can put us in front of them. That's why we went with Right Rudder," Simmons said.RRM will track leads, discovery flight bookings, enrollments and cost per student, and meet with Magnolia leadership monthly to review results. The 12-month plan closes with a performance review and a strategy for year two."The best flight school is the best-known flight school. Magnolia already has the instructors, the airplanes and the standards. Our job is to make sure every future pilot searching for training around Gwinnett County finds them first," said Right Rudder Marketing founder and CEO Tim Jedrek.Prospective students can book a discovery flight or learn about the CFI Academy at magnoliaaviation or by calling 678-226-1263. Flight school owners can request a free Flight School Growth Audit at rightruddermarketing.About Magnolia Aviation Academy Magnolia Aviation Academy is a flight school at Gwinnett County Airport-Briscoe Field in Lawrenceville, Georgia. The academy offers sport pilot, private pilot, instrument, commercial and CFI/CFII training, including a 25-day CFI Academy. It is military veteran-led and woman- and LGBT-owned. Learn more at magnoliaaviation.About Right Rudder Marketing Right Rudder Marketing is the only full-service digital marketing agency built exclusively for flight schools. Specializing in student pilot acquisition, RRM helps flight training organizations across the United States grow their enrollment through SEO, paid advertising, content marketing, and conversion strategy. Learn more at rightruddermarketing.

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Magnolia Aviation Academy Taps Right Rudder Marketing for Growth News Provided By Right Rudder Marketing October 01, 2026, 17:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry



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