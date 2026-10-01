Arunachal Guv Flags Off 3,000-Km Solo Cycling Expedition From Itanagar To Gujarat

MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, Oct 1 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lieutenant General K.T. Parnaik (Retd) on Thursday flagged off a solo cycling expedition by Abhinav Singh from Itanagar, who has embarked on a challenging 3,000-km journey to Gujarat on the occasion of the International Day of Older Persons.

Singh has undertaken the expedition from Arunachal Pradesh to Gujarat in memory of his late grandparents, seeking to pay tribute to them through the long-distance cycling journey.

Conveying his best wishes for the expedition, the Governor commended Singh for combining personal tribute with a meaningful social message.

He said that such initiatives will inspire physical endurance and determination and also remind society of its responsibility towards senior citizens, who are the custodians of family values, traditions, and life experiences.

The Governor advised Singh to use the expedition as a platform to spread awareness about the importance of geriatric care and the need for greater sensitivity towards the elderly.

He said that as India progresses towards becoming a developed nation, the well-being, dignity, and security of senior citizens must remain a national priority.

Highlighting the changing social landscape, Lieutenant General Parnaik (Retd) noted that rapid urbanisation and evolving family structures often leave many senior citizens vulnerable to loneliness, neglect, and health challenges.

He emphasised the need for stronger family bonds, community support systems, and greater awareness of geriatric healthcare services to ensure healthy and fulfilling lives for older persons.

The Governor expressed hope that the expedition would inspire young people across the country to cherish and care for their parents and grandparents, strengthen inter-generational bonds, and recognise the invaluable contribution of senior citizens in nation-building.

Vice Chancellor K. Satya Lakshmi, Registrar Prasant Roy, faculty members, and students of Indira Gandhi Technological and Medical Sciences University were present on the occasion.