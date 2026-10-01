Raghubir Yadav Reveals His Most Difficult Role In His Career Spanning 4 Decades

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Veteran actor Raghubir Yadav, who is receiving a lot of positive response for his show 'Hunkkaar – The Roar', has shed light on his most challenging role in his career of more than 40 years.

The actor spoke with IANS along with Fatima Sana Shaikh and Zoya Hussain at a 5-star property during the promotions in the city. He said that his 1st film 'Salaam Bombay' really tested him as an actor because he belonged to theatre, a medium which is very different from cinema.

He told IANS,“My first film 'Salaam Bombay' was the most difficult for me. I had a lot of experience in theatre but the language of cinema is very different. It was a completely different world for me as I was coming from the background of theatre. I found that you can lie a little in the theatre, but you can't lie in front of the camera. The camera will catch even the smallest of things. Then I did 'Raman Raghav' in 1992 with Sriram Raghavan”.

He further mentioned,“So, I have never been creatively satisfied, especially in films because you can still improvise in theatre after a play. But in cinema, there is no scope for improvisation once the edit is locked. I haven't been able to go beyond 60-65% in terms of creative satisfaction. I want to reach 90% in my entire life. This is what I yearn for but that is not possible”.

“And, that's what keeps me going. I keep searching. I have never set goals. It's fun to make a path, keep walking, and to keep learning”, he added.

Meanwhile, 'Hunkkaar – The Roar' is set against a world of power, faith and influence, and follows the accusation made by 17-year-old Meenu Rawat against a spiritual figure. The show is directed by Karan D. Kapadia and Nitya Mehra. Actress Aneet Padda, who broke out on the scene with 'Saiyaara', essays the role of Meenu Rawat. Her allegations trigger a high-stakes investigation and a courtroom battle, exposing the complex relationship between faith, power and justice.

Fatima Sana Shaikh plays ACP Jasleen Singh Soin, while Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Raghubir Yadav, Ram Kapoor and Arjun Mathur feature in pivotal roles. Backed by Applause Entertainment, Birla Studios and Purple Pebble Pictures, the series explores truth, institutional influence and a young woman's fight to be heard.

The series is available to stream on JioHotstar.