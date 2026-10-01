Top Citadel Strategist Sees October Offering A Good Entry Point To Retail Investors Ahead Of Earnings Season



Retail cash equity volumes fell to a 2026 low of 0.94 times their trailing one-year average in September, down 26% from their June peak.

A September pullback cleared out stretched valuations and overextended positioning, creating cleaner market entry points for the fourth quarter. Historical trends indicate cash volumes typically increase in October, having risen by an average of roughly 8% over the last four years.

Retail traders are positioned to return to the U.S. equity market in October following a noticeable retreat last month, according to analysis from Citadel Securities.

Scott Rubner, head of equity and equity derivatives strategy at Citadel Securities, noted in a report to clients that despite potential volatility, October offers a compelling opportunity for individual investors to rebuild stock positions as corporate share buybacks and quarterly earnings reports resume.

The S & P 500 and the Dow Jones Index ended September lower, primarily amid elevated yields and inflation pressure. The iShares 20+ Treasury ETF (TLT) ended September down 5.7%, its worst month since December 2024.

September Pullback Resets Market Conditions

Individual trading participation cooled significantly in September. Cash equity trading volumes fell to 0.94 times their 1-year trailing average-the lowest level seen in 2026-while retail options premiums hit the same reduced multiple.

Stock trading activity was 26% below its June peak, and options premium volume has contracted by nearly a third from its mid-year high of 1.41 times the annual average. Strategists at JPMorgan Chase & Co., led by Arun Jain, similarly noted that cash-equity trading in September reached its quietest level since December 2024, with flow metrics remaining muted in the 12th percentile through late September.

Market sentiment was weighed down during the month by lingering inflation concerns and elevated interest rates, causing major equity indexes to close September in negative territory.

Stronger Setup For Fourth-Quarter Rebound

Despite the recent dip, market strategists view the September drawdown as a necessary correction that relieved market pressure.

"The market enters Q4 from a cleaner starting point, with considerably more capacity to rebuild exposure," Rubner wrote, highlighting that September delivered a healthy reset in stock valuations and investor positioning.

Historical data also supports a seasonal uptick moving into October. Cash equity trading volumes have expanded between September and October in each of the past four years, posting an average gain of approximately 8%. Options trading activity has followed a similar pattern over the last three years, increasing by an average of 15%

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S & P 500, remained 'extremely bullish.' Sentiment for the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq-100, and the SPDR Dow Jones ETF (DIA) stayed 'bullish'.

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