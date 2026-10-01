Co-Pilot Tried To Crash Flydubai Jet In Terror Plot: Israeli Official

Michal Maayan, spokesperson for the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said on Thursday that initial assessments by Israeli authorities indicate that the co-pilot aboard flydubai flight FZ1073 allegedly intended to crash the aircraft carrying 174 passengers, including women and children, in a severe terrorist incident that was thwarted at the last minute by the extraordinary bravery of Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar. Detailing Israel's latest evaluation of the mid-air incident, Maayan described the preliminary findings as deeply disturbing, while praising the heroism of Captain Machchhar, whose decisive actions prevented a major tragedy.

Israel Lauds Heroism of Indian Pilot

"What we know at this stage is deeply disturbing. The initiexal assessment is that the co-pilot-the Omani co-pilot-allegedly intended to crash the aircraft with all 174 passengers on board, and we are talking about women and children as well," Maayan told ANI. "It was a serious terrorist incident, and it was thwarted in the last minute. Thankfully, a larger catastrophe has been averted. I can also share that the investigation is still ongoing, so we don't have any final answers, but we are very much determined to get to the bottom of this and understand what really happened."

Expressing profound gratitude on behalf of Israel to Captain Machchhar, Maayan lauded the Indian pilot's courage in unlocking the flight deck door despite sustaining grave injuries during the assault. "It is astonishing for us to witness his bravery. Captain Smith Machar was extraordinary, and even after suffering multiple stab wounds, he found the strength and resolve to open that cockpit door and prevent a much larger catastrophe," Maayan stated. "So many people in Israel are really praying for his speedy recovery. I actually saw some reports that he is improving in the hospital. You can see it across the board-from our Prime Minister to your Prime Minister-everyone in Israel is praying and in absolute awe of Captain Smith, and also grateful that he prevented a horrible thing from happening. He saved 174 lives, and I think we will never forget that."

Probe into Co-pilot's Motives

Addressing questions regarding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's statements on the co-pilot's "Islamist radical indoctrination," Maayan confirmed that investigators are actively examining ideological motives, potential accomplices, and prior planning, though the inquiry remains in its initial stages. "Earlier today, Prime Minister Netanyahu spoke about the Islamist radical indoctrination of the Omani pilot, and it's absolutely an avenue we're investigating. However, everything is still open and closely examined," Maayan noted. "Unfortunately, we have a history of terrorist attacks against Israeli and Jewish targets for many years, so we are really looking into everything and trying to get to the bottom of what happened. It is still in the initial stages. The Prime Minister did mention that we have learned some information from the investigation, but I don't have more I can share with you at this stage."

Attack Details and Multinational Inquiry

The pilot of the Tel Aviv-bound flight, Captain Smit Machchhar, was attacked by his co-pilot, who stabbed him and attempted to take control of the aircraft. Despite his injuries, Machchhar managed to unlock the cockpit door, enabling passengers and crew to intervene. The aircraft subsequently diverted and landed safely in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. The captain was taken to a hospital in Tabuk.

Captain Machchhar, currently admitted in a hospital in Abu Dhabi for advanced medical care after suffering stab wounds, is now out of danger and is recovering, the Indian Ambassador to UAE confirmed.

Saudi Arabian authorities are at the moment conducting a preliminary investigation into the co-pilot. The Times of Israel, citing an Israeli official, reported that following the conclusion of the Saudi inquiry, the suspect will be handed over to Emirati authorities for a secondary investigation. According to the official, Israeli authorities anticipate that the UAE's investigation will yield more significant findings regarding the incident. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)