Rahul Gandhi Meets Balaghat Tribal Families, Blames BJP For 30 Deaths

Rahul Gandhi Blames BJP's 'Apathy' for Child Deaths

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday visited Jagle village in Balaghat and met tribal families over the reported deaths of more than 30 tribal children in the district's tribal-dominated areas. He said the families were enduring the grief of losing their children and alleged that the deaths were linked to the "apathy and negligence" of the BJP government.

In a post on Facebook, the Congress leader wrote,“There is no greater grief than losing one's children-and today, these tribal families from Balaghat are enduring that very pain. A tragedy that could have been averted-yet the apathy and negligence of the BJP government claimed the lives of these innocent children. I expressed my condolences and held a long discussion regarding justice and change. Let me tell you more.” #

The Congress party also said that Gandhi met affected families during his visit and assured them that their issues would be raised strongly.“Opposition leader Shri@RahulGandhihas reached Jagle village in Balaghat today among tribal families. In the past few days, more than 30 children from tribal families here have succumbed to malnutrition and diseases like malaria-measles. Shri Rahul Gandhi met with the affected families here, gave them courage, and promised to strongly raise their issues,” the Congress party said in a post on X.

Gandhi Alleges Lack of Basic Facilities

During a press conference, Gandhi alleged that tribal communities in Balaghat were facing a lack of healthcare, education and employment opportunities, and accused the Madhya Pradesh government of failing to fulfil its responsibilities. The Congress leader said several children had died due to illness and malnutrition and alleged that government support in healthcare, education and employment was“completely absent” in the area.

Investigation Points to Multiple Health Issues

This visit comes amid a political row over the reported deaths of more than 30 tribal children in Balaghat's tribal-dominated areas. The exact toll and medical circumstances surrounding the deaths have been subject to evolving official assessments. A Centre-led investigation has reportedly identified multiple health conditions, including measles, malaria, co-infections, respiratory distress, dehydration, malnutrition, anaemia and shock, rather than a single disease or pathogen.

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