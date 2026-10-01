Hero Pilot Smit Machchhar Gets Gujarat Award After Saving 174 Lives

Flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar, who was injured after being stabbed by his co-pilot during a flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv and subsequently helped ensure the safe landing of the aircraft, has received widespread praise across the country, with the Gujarat government announcing the 'Visisht Gujarat Garima Award' for him.

Widespread Praise and Awards for Hero Pilot

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced the award, lauding Machchhar's courage and presence of mind during the incident. "The courage of Captain Smit Machchhar is being saluted by the entire world today. This valiant son of Gujarat has illuminated the name of Gujarat and the nation across the globe through his heroism. To honour his extraordinary act of bravery and humanity, the Government of Gujarat will bestow upon him the 'Visisht Gujarat Garima Award.' The entire Gujarat is praying for his swift recovery," Patel said.

Further, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also praised Machchhar's courage and said he had spoken to the pilot's family. He praised Machchhar for his "patience, presence of mind, and courage" during the incident, saying the Indian pilot's actions prevented a "9/11-style tragedy" and urging people to pray for his speedy recovery.

"... The incident that occurred yesterday, Captain Smit of India demonstrated remarkable patience, presence of mind, and courage; indeed, as the Prime Minister of Israel stated today, an Indian prevented a 9/11-style tragedy," PM Modi said during UPSC centenary celebration at Bharat Mandapam. "This feat by Smit fills us with pride. Today, I also spoke with his father, Bhupendra; his mother, Gita; and his wife, Sonal. He is currently undergoing treatment. Today, the entire world is proud of him. I urge my fellow citizens to pray for Smit's long life and excellent health, and to salute Smit, who has brought glory to India," the Prime Minister added.

Nationwide Prayers for Captain's Recovery

Further, special prayers and religious rituals were held at prominent temples across the country for the speedy recovery of Captain Machchhar. At Gujarat's revered Somnath Temple, special rituals were performed. A grand worship was offered at the temple, while a continuous Mahamrityunjaya Mantra japa ritual was also initiated.

Gujarat Minister Jitu Vaghani participated in a Maha Aarti at the historic Nagardevi Shri Bhadrakali Mata Temple. Vaghani lauded Machchhar for his courage and said prayers were being offered across the state for his speedy recovery. "Captain Smit Machchhar displayed immense courage, strength, and valor, saving 174 passengers...Under the leadership and guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Bhai Patel and our party president, prayers are being offered for him in temples across the state today. I also visited the ancient and revered temple of Goddess Mahakali Bhadrakali here to perform 'Aarti' and offer prayers to the Goddess...We prayed to the Goddess for the Captain's health and well-being," he said.

Likewise, Hanuman Chalisa was chanted at the Patalpuri Math of Kashi. Special prayers were also held at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi and Kalkaji Temple in the national capital. Kalkaji Temple Mahant Surendra Nath Avdhoot said a havan was organised for Machchhar's well-being and speedy recovery. "No amount of praise is enough for the indomitable courage displayed by Captain Smit Machchhar in saving the lives of the 180 passengers on board the aircraft; it was thanks to his bravery that their lives were spared. Today, we have organized this 'Havan' to pray for his well-being and a speedy recovery," he told ANI.

Sand artists Sudarsan Pattnaik and Manas Kumar Sahoo also honoured Machchhar through a sand sculpture and sand animation in Puri. Sand artist Manas Kumar Sahoo said, "Today, we presented a sand animation in Puri to salute the courage of Captain Smit Machchhar...We created this piece to salute an Indian who saved the lives of 180 people..."

Officials Commend Captain's Bravery

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also met Machchhar's uncle and aunt. Fadnavis praised Captain Machchhar for his "extraordinary courage" and presence of mind during a grave incident aboard the aircraft, saying his actions helped save the lives of everyone on board.“Met Capt. Smit Machchhar's uncle and aunt today and expressed my heartfelt appreciation for his extraordinary courage. In a moment of grave danger, Smit displayed remarkable courage, presence of mind and a deep sense of responsibility, helping save the lives of everyone on board. His bravery in the face of such a difficult situation is truly commendable has made Maharashtra and the India proud,” Fadnavis said in a post on X.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu said the pilot's handling of the situation despite being injured himself was "remarkable" and praised him for ensuring the safety of the aircraft and its passengers. "We are all very proud. The bravery Captain Smit displayed was remarkable, especially given the shocking nature of the incident. He managed the situation despite being injured himself; he ensured the safety of the aircraft, executed a safe landing, and saved lives... It is heartening to see that he is being praised not just in India, but across the globe. The Prime Minister has personally spoken to his family and expressed his wishes for the Captain's speedy recovery; we, too, will try to reach out. For now, the relevant authorities are handling his care... Official information regarding how the investigation will proceed is still awaited. We will make a decision once there is formal communication from their side,” Naidu said.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said prayers were being offered across India and the world for Machchhar's speedy recovery and reiterated the announcement of the Gujarat Gaurav Puraskar for him. "...I salute Captain Smit, who saved many lives. Prayers are being offered across India and around the world for his speedy recovery. Just this morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the people of the nation and expressed his wishes for Captain Smit's quick recovery...Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has not only saluted Captain Smit for his bravery and for saving so many lives but has also announced the prestigious 'Gujarat Gaurav Puraskar' (Gujarat Pride Award) for him. I pray to God for Captain Smit's speedy recovery. I also extend my deepest gratitude to his family and offer my respectful salutations to his mother,” Sanghavi said.

Aviation Expert Explains Mid-Air Crisis

Topflyer Pilot Training Founder Captain Sujit Ojha explained the circumstances surrounding the Flydubai incident, saying the aircraft descended rapidly from 34,000 feet to 16,600 feet in 90 seconds and that Captain Smit Machchhar averted the situation through his courage, instincts and situational awareness.“The Flydubai incident occurred at an altitude from which the aircraft descended at a very high speed... The aircraft descended from 34,000 feet to 16,600 feet in just 90 seconds, an extremely rapid rate of descent. When an aircraft enters such a state, the pilots in the cockpit and the passengers on board are subjected to immense G-forces... The Omani First Officer used the "crash axe", a small axe kept on board for emergency use, to attack the captain. Although the captain was injured and bleeding, he managed to set the transponder code to 7700. This is the designated emergency code used during situations of distress... There is no specific training for a situation where the First Officer themselves attempts to hijack the aircraft. He averted the incident purely through his courage, instincts, and situational awareness," Ojha said.

How Captain Machchhar Averted Disaster

Machchhar was airlifted to Abu Dhabi for advanced medical care after suffering stab wounds. Despite being gravely injured, the seasoned aviator unlocked the cockpit door while fighting for his life, allowing crew and passengers to intervene, disarm the attacker, and safely land the aircraft at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia, saving all 174 lives on board.

The attack unfolded en route to Tel Aviv when the co-pilot stabbed Captain Machchhar and attempted to seize control of the Boeing 737. Showing extraordinary presence of mind, Machchhar ensured crew access to the flight deck before deteriorating health necessitated an emergency diversion to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

An Experienced Aviator

Machchhar has over 13 years of commercial aviation experience, with nearly 9,750 total flying hours, primarily on Boeing 737 aircraft. He previously served for 11 years as a Line Training Captain at SpiceJet. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)