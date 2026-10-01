The Futurum Group Launches Futurum Media, A Go-To-Market Execution Business Built For Technology Companies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New brand brings Techstrong, Tech Field Day and Visible Impact together into a single engine spanning content, media reach, practitioner engagement and demand generation

Austin, Texas, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Futurum Group today launched Futurum Media, a go-to-market execution business built for technology companies. Futurum Media becomes the umbrella for all editorial properties and media services provided by The Futurum Group, bringing together the Techstrong, Tech Field Day and Visible Impact units into a single go-to-market execution engine.

Futurum Media helps technology companies create credible stories, reach trusted technology audiences, build meaningful engagement and activate demand - all aligned to the customer's go-to-market objectives.

Buyers are overwhelmed with content, and AI is changing how people discover, evaluate and engage with technology. The disconnect is also internal: 90% of sales and marketing teams report gaps across strategy, content and process, 65% of sales and marketing content goes unused, and 52% cite lost revenue as the biggest impact of misalignment. [1]

"Technology companies have a bigger voice than ever, but getting the right story to the right people has become harder, and buyers are increasingly discounting vendor-driven content," said Dan O'Brien, President & COO at The Futurum Group.

"Go-to-market teams nowadays need more than just content or media in isolation; they need a partner that can turn attention into action and partner end to end, from content ideation through activation. Vendors are also under increasing pressure to show up in the new buyer discovery channels like influencer networks, and optimize AEO/GEO for LLM discovery, all while being asked to do more with less. Futurum Media addresses this by bringing together the right capabilities based on what the customer needs to accomplish, acting as a single GTM partner that can deliver the outcomes clients are after."

One engine, four ways to move the story forward

Futurum Media is organized around a single progression - create, reach, engage, activate:



Creating stories that matter. Content, editorial, video, thought leadership, technical storytelling and custom content.

Reaching the right people. Editorial reach, targeted audiences, distribution, audience programs, campaigns and communities.

Building credibility through engagement. Practitioner and executive engagement, technical workshops, events, and expert and influencer programs. Activating demand. Demand and lead generation, campaign execution, sales activation, and account-based and GTM programs.

Those are delivered through four capabilities that can be engaged individually or combined:

- owned publications and a decade-deep subscriber base across DevOps, cybersecurity, cloud native, AI and IT operations, reaching an audience that arrives already researching.- invite-only panels of independent technical influencers evaluate technology live, on camera, and publish what they conclude.- hand-curated panels of enterprise executives in structured, on-the-record working sessions with the buyers who decide whether products like these win.- turning complex technical solutions into narratives buyers understand and act on, then building the asset set that carries the story.

An audience of practitioners and decision-makers

Futurum Media's properties reach more than 8.5 million annual unique visitors and 200,000+ businesses engaging across AI, security, cloud and DevOps. 55% are decision-makers with active buying intent, and 39% of visiting businesses exceed $1 billion in revenue. The audience spans IT practitioners, technology decision-makers, technology executives, and the influencers and experts shaping technology conversations.

What makes the model different

Futurum Media is AI-native by design, built in the AI era with a technology-first approach to how content and conversations are created, analyzed, distributed and activated. Its content is analyst-informed, bringing analysis and perspective into the conversation rather than simply reporting the news. Its programs are led by recognized, public-facing experts, and its properties have built durable relationships with a trusted practitioner audience.



Backed by The Futurum Group

Futurum Media stands on its own as a go-to-market execution business and is part of The Futurum Group, giving customers access to the research, data and analyst expertise of Futurum Research and Futurum Intelligence when the go-to-market challenge calls for them. Engagements range from a single asset to multi-quarter programs spanning all four capabilities. To learn more, visit futurumgroup.com/media.

About Futurum Media

Futurum Media is the go-to-market execution business of The Futurum Group, helping technology companies create credible stories, reach technology audiences, build meaningful engagement and activate demand. Its media, content, practitioner and GTM capabilities work together around the go-to-market objective, with access to broader research, analyst, data and industry expertise when needed. Futurum Media is the umbrella for all editorial properties and media services provided by The Futurum Group.

About Futurum

The Futurum Group is an independent technology intelligence, media and advisory firm changing how decisions are made in the AI era - grounded in human experience, proprietary data, and the trust of a global audience of millions. Learn more at futurumgroup.com.

[1] Sources: LinkedIn, 2020 (90%); Spekit, 2025 (65%); HubSpot, 2022 (52%).

CONTACT: Nati Katz Futurum Group 6462298928...