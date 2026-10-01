SRC's Ghost Mantis® Technology Selected For U.S. Air Force Large Aircraft Survivability System (LASS) Prototype Other Transactional Agreement (OTA)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ghost Mantis® Gen 3 technology to support next-generation airborne sensing and self- protection capabilities for high-value aircraft

Syracuse, NY, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRC Inc., a global, not-for-profit, defense research and development company, today announced it has been awarded a $37M contract from the U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) to support development of the Large Aircraft Survivability System (LASS) an advanced airborne sensing capability designed to provide long-range missile threat detection and tracking for the U.S. Air Force's Mobility Air Force and other high-value airborne assets.

The award supports the development and integration of SRC's Ghost Mantis Gen 3 Multi-Function Aperture (MFA) technology for potential integration into LASS prototype evaluations.

The proposed SRC configuration is designed to detect, track and characterize long-range threats, providing high-quality tracking data to support aircraft survivability and cue onboard processors. The system delivers long-range sensitivity, high-quality tracking and robust performance in contested and adverse operating environments to help ensure aircraft protection.

"Aircraft survivability increasingly depends on the ability to detect, identify and respond to threats at extended ranges," said Kevin Hair, president and CEO of SRC Inc. "Ghost Mantis Gen 3 was designed to provide multi-mission sensing and electronic warfare capabilities in a scalable form factor that can be integrated across a variety of platforms. We are proud to support the Air Force's vision for next-generation airborne survivability and mission effectiveness."

SRC's proposed prototype utilizes its Ghost Mantis Gen 3 MFA technology, a scalable advanced aperture architecture capable of performing multi-mission search, tracking, and electromagnetic spectrum support functions through a single aperture. The system provides broad radio frequency spectrum capabilities and is designed to support evolving mission requirements while minimizing aircraft integration impacts.

The solution also proposes SRC's Agile Condor high-performance airborne processor developed to meet demanding military aerospace processing requirements. Agile Condor technology provides onboard processing capabilities required to support advanced sensing, electromagnetic spectrum operations (EMSO), and mission applications while reducing size, weight and power requirements.

The award complements SRC's broader airborne sensing portfolio, including its advanced multi-intelligence capabilities and the Ghost Mantis family of systems designed to accelerate deployment of advanced electromagnetic spectrum capabilities across current and future platforms.

About SRC

SRC, Inc. (@SRCDefense ), a not-for-profit research and development company, combines information, science, technology and ingenuity to solve“impossible” problems in the areas of defense, environment and intelligence. Across a family of companies, SRC applies bright minds, fresh thinking and relentless determination to deliver innovative products and services that are redefining possible® for the challenges faced by America and its allies.

Since 1957, SRC's commitment to the customer and the best solution - not the bottom line - has remained a core value that guides its efforts. This passion for quality carries through to the technologies the company invents and manufactures, the laboratories and facilities it builds, the people they hire, and communities where they work. Today, more than 1,400 engineers, scientists and professionals work together at SRC to protect people, the environment and our way of life.

CONTACT: Virgo PR...