Acebet.Cc Launches Halloween Raffle Rush: Winners Every 30 Minutes All October

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nearly 180,000 SC in prizes through Oct. 31 across three raffles paying 50 SC, 100 SC and 1,000 SC daily

New York, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Acebet.cc, the US social casino with a sweepstakes promotional model operated by Trey Mark Holdings Ltd., today started Halloween Raffle Rush, a month-long promotion that puts nearly 180,000 Sweeps Coins (SC) into raffle prizes from October 1 to October 31. Players earn one Candy Corn ticket for every 10 SC played on the Acebet.cc website or the Acebet app. Players spend Candy Corn to enter any of three raffle draws that run every 30 minutes, every hour, and once a day respectively.

Three different raffles running every 30 minutes, 60 minutes, and 24 hours

Reaper Raffle awards 50 SC every 30 minutes (48 draws a day), Witching Hour awards 100 SC every hour (24 draws a day) and Ghoul's Gold awards 1,000 SC every 24 hours, which puts 5,800 SC into play each day of the promotion and nearly 180,000 SC for all of October until the raffle ends on October 31. Each entry costs 1 Candy Corn, players choose which draw to enter, and there is no cap on entries per player or on the number of times one player can win across the three raffles.

Earning Candy Corn does not enter a player automatically, and each entry must be placed by tapping "Enter raffle" on the chosen draw. An entry counts for the next draw only and does not carry over if it loses. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries in each draw. Candy Corn has no cash value and expires Oct. 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Prize payment and redemption

Prizes pay as a lump sum of SC automatically credited to the winner's account and announced on the raffle page. Prize SC must be played through once before it can be redeemed, and SC redeems for prizes at 1 SC = 1 USD under the Acebet.cc Promotional Play Rules.

The promotion is open to players 18 and older with a verified Acebet.cc account in an eligible US state. Full terms are at .

About Acebet.cc

Acebet.cc is a free-to-play US social casino offering slots, live dealer tables and Acebet Originals, playable with Gold Coins for entertainment or with Sweeps Coins that redeem for prizes at 1 SC = 1 USD. Trey Mark Holdings Ltd. is named as operator in the Acebet.cc Terms of Service.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. 18+. Open to eligible players in permitted US jurisdictions only; void where prohibited. Prizes are awarded in Sweeps Coins, subject to the Promotional Play Rules and Terms of Service.

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